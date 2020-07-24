Taylor Swift Fans Go Crazy Over ‘Folklore’ Merchandise & That Cardigan

24 July 2020, 12:30

Taylor Swift has a track called 'Cardigan' on her new 'Folklore' album.
Taylor Swift has a track called 'Cardigan' on her new 'Folklore' album. Picture: PA images

Taylor Swift fans are loving her ‘Folklore’ merchandise, particularly the cardigan.

Taylor Swift shocked fans when she dropped her surprise album ‘Folklore’.

To accompany the new era, she’s also released some brand new merchandise, which Selena Gomez has already been spotted wearing. And fans want it all!

Taylor Swift Fans Think Joe Alwyn Wrote On 'Folklore' Under Pseudonym 'William Bowery'

The cardigan is available to buy online.
The cardigan is available to buy online. Picture: Taylor Swift

The range includes, hoodies, T-shirts, sweatshirts and a cardigan, and it's all available to shop online.

Taylor’s new album features a track called ‘Cardigan,’ which fans think is about her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, so fans are really excited to get their hands on it.

“Oops ... I may have ... ordered that Taylor Swift cardigan ... it's very cute,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another added: “I can’t wait to wear my Taylor Swift cardigan with a cute tennis skirt and a turtleneck and i’m listening to Folklore and it’s Autumn and the sun is going down at 5pm and it’s 50 degrees and i’m sipping on a latte…”

Taylor has been opening up about her new album on Instagram.

She’s shared a string of stunning black and white photographs, alongside her new album artwork.

She captioned one post: “In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness.

“Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory.

“I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down. Folklore is out now.”

We can’t stop listening to it!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

The Kissing Booth 3 is not yet confirmed

Will There Be A Kissing Booth 3? What We Know So Far

TV & Film

Justin Bieber is kicking off his world tour in California

Justin Bieber Announces 2021 ‘Changes’ World Tour: Dates & Locations Revealed

A snap of Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill's lunch has surfaced online

Proof Kim Kardashian And Meek Mill Met Up Emerges Following Kanye West’s Divorce Claims

Taylor Swift lookalike Ashley is frequently mistaken for the pop star

Taylor Swift Lookalike Goes Viral On TikTok With Remarkable Similarities To The Singer

Molly-Mae said she and Tommy Fury had been papped throughout their holiday

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Reveals She Covered Up On Holiday After Being Body Shamed In Bikini Pictures
Joel Courtney is engaged to fiancée Mia Scholink

Who Is Joel Courtney’s Fiancée Mia Scholink? The Kissing Booth Star’s Relationship Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music