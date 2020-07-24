Taylor Swift Fans Go Crazy Over ‘Folklore’ Merchandise & That Cardigan

Taylor Swift has a track called 'Cardigan' on her new 'Folklore' album. Picture: PA images

Taylor Swift fans are loving her ‘Folklore’ merchandise, particularly the cardigan.

Taylor Swift shocked fans when she dropped her surprise album ‘Folklore’.

To accompany the new era, she’s also released some brand new merchandise, which Selena Gomez has already been spotted wearing. And fans want it all!

Taylor Swift Fans Think Joe Alwyn Wrote On 'Folklore' Under Pseudonym 'William Bowery'

The cardigan is available to buy online. Picture: Taylor Swift

The range includes, hoodies, T-shirts, sweatshirts and a cardigan, and it's all available to shop online.

Taylor’s new album features a track called ‘Cardigan,’ which fans think is about her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, so fans are really excited to get their hands on it.

“Oops ... I may have ... ordered that Taylor Swift cardigan ... it's very cute,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

i bought the cardigan...taylor swift basically owns my bank account at this point but hey at least i’ll be broke with a cute cardigan pic.twitter.com/gEscJbZsEQ — taylor (@bwaycamila) July 23, 2020

Another added: “I can’t wait to wear my Taylor Swift cardigan with a cute tennis skirt and a turtleneck and i’m listening to Folklore and it’s Autumn and the sun is going down at 5pm and it’s 50 degrees and i’m sipping on a latte…”

Taylor has been opening up about her new album on Instagram.

She’s shared a string of stunning black and white photographs, alongside her new album artwork.

She captioned one post: “In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness.

“Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory.

“I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down. Folklore is out now.”

We can’t stop listening to it!

