Selena Gomez Spotted Wearing Taylor Swift’s 'Folklore' Merchandise

24 July 2020, 11:48

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are friendship goals.
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are friendship goals. Picture: PA images

Selena Gomez has been spotted wearing Taylor Swift’s new merchandise.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have one of the purest friendships in the business.

So it’s no huge surprise Sel has been spotted wearing a piece of merchandise from the Miss Americana star's new collection which has been released alongside her surprise new album, ‘Folklore’.

Selena Gomez Presented Her BFF, Taylor Swift, With The Album Of The Year Award

The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer was photographed wearing the ‘so much love for summer’ sweatshirt which features a gorgeous faded tie-dye pattern.

Taylor has released a bunch of items including T-shirts, hoodies, cardigans and phone cases. We want them all!

Selena recently celebrated her 28th birthday, so maybe she sent her the sweatshirt as a gift?!

Taylor shocked fans when she announced she was dropping her eight studio album in an Instagram post.

It read: “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise.

“Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into.

"I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point).

"Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant.

“Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed.

"My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.

"Love you guys so much.”

