Taylor Swift Fans Think Joe Alwyn Wrote On 'Folklore' Under Pseudonym 'William Bowery'

23 July 2020, 17:12

Taylor Swift fans think Joe Alwyn wrote two songs on 'Folklore'
Taylor Swift fans think Joe Alwyn wrote two songs on 'Folklore'. Picture: Joe Alwyn Instagram/ Taylor Swift Instagram

Taylor Swift fans think they've worked out a songwriter on her upcoming album 'Folklore' is actually boyfriend Joe Alwyn, with his pseudonym a nod to one of their first dates.

Taylor Swift shook the world announcing a surprise eighth album, 'Folklore', and now, fans think they've worked out 'William Bowery', a credited songwriter she wrote two tunes with on the record is in fact her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift Dropping Surprise Album 'Folklore' At Midnight Tonight!

Announcing she got to write with some of the musical 'heroes' of hers, she listed some huge names including Bon Iver and Jack Antonoff, as well as 'William Bowery', who many were stumped by- apart from fans, who think they've already deciphered it.

Fan site, @TSwiftNZ has summarised the digging, saying: "There is little to no info on a songwriter with that name, and one of the couple’s first meetings was at the Bowery Hotel in NYC" pointing to an article when the pair attended a Kings Of Leon gig in New York and an afterparty at the hotel in 2016.

Joe's wikipedia page also says 'he is the great-grandson of William Alwyn'.

Even further digging and fans have found track 'Betty's Garden' may be in reference to Joe's mother- called Elizabeth's garden.

Taylor is no stranger to using pseudonyms herself, having co-written Rihanna and Calvin Harris's enormous track 'This Is What You Came For' with the superstar DJ under the name Nils Sjöberg, with it only emerging quite some time later the popstar had penned the track.

So, it looks like the easter egg queen herself has begun planting them- and no doubt there will be plenty more on the way!

We now don't believe a word she said in her April lockdown selfie that said, "Not a lot going on at the moment."

Music