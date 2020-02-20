Who Is Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn? Everything We Know About The Actor, From His Net Worth To Engagement Rumours

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have kept their romance low-key. Picture: Getty

Joe Alwyn has been dating Taylor Swift since 2017 and they have made very few public appearances together. So, who is the ‘Lover' star’s boyfriend? Here’s everything we know, from his job to his net worth.

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have been an item for three years but have only been spotted together a handful of times, leading fans to want to know more about the ‘Lover’ singer’s man.

So, how old is Joe and what does he do?

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth: ‘Lover’ Singer Is Worth A Nine-Figure Amount

Here’s everything we know…

Who is Joe?

Joe is a British actor, who made his acting debut in war drama, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, in 2016.

Since then, he has landed numerous roles in historical films as well as making a brief appearance in his girlfriend’s documentary, Miss Americana.

Joe Alwyn was in Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary. Picture: Netflix

How old is he?

The star was born on February 21, 1991, which makes him 28 years old.

How did he meet Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift allegedly met her now-beau at the 2016 MET Gala. Picture: PA

It has been speculated that the pair met at the 2016 MET Gala, and fans have matched the lyrics in her song ‘Dress’ to that evening.

“Flashback to when you met me, your buzzed cut and my hair bleached,” which seemingly refers to her bleach blonde locks and his shaven hair, from that night.

In May 2017 it was reported that the couple had been seeing each other for months, and have kept it very lowkey since then.

How tall is he?

Joe is 6 foot 1.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have kept their relationship private. Picture: Getty

What’s his net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Brit is worth around $4million (£3.1million).

Is Joe engaged to Taylor?

The Cats actress sparked engagement rumours after sharing a cryptic Instagram caption along with a photo from her Vogue shoot, which saw the songstress ballet dancing.

It read: “My heart has been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well, to end up with you,” which are lyrics from her track ‘Lover’.

Up-close in the snap, there’s a string tied around her ring finger - hinting she was going to tie the knot - which unsurprisingly caused fans to freak out over the prospect of Tay being engaged.

A fan posted: “Wait………… my hearts been borrowed and yours has been blue….. something borrowed and something blue…… ma’am [sic],” which Taylor then ended up liking on her Tumblr page, encouraging Swifties to get even more excited!

However, no one has confirmed the rumours and it all could very well just be speculation.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On Taylor Swift