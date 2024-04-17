Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Timetable And Timings You Need To Know

Taylor Swift has been teasing what else to expect with 'The Tortured Poets Department'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram / Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift has released a timetable ahead of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ coming out on Friday – and there are some important times you need to make note of.

Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, is one of the most highly-anticipated albums of the year and two days before its release Taylor showed fans a very important timetable showing what else will drop along with the album.

The clip started in the room that looked just like her ‘Midnights’-themed 70s cabin – that appeared in ‘Lavender Haze’ and ‘Anti-Hero’ – before panning out, down what seems like a school corridor and into a room with a ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ sign on the door.

In a bright white room to match the ’TTPD’ album covers, two desks each with a black typewriter and a cup of coffee sit in the centre of the office before fans are given a close-up of the calendar on the wall.

Taylor Swift is dropping clues about 'The Tortured Poets Department'. Picture: Getty

Friday 19th April is of course marked with ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ release day and also confirms a music video is coming out at 8pm ET, which is 1am UK time on Saturday.

Eagle-eyed fans on slow-motion mode also noticed ‘record store day’ was written on Saturday 20th.

And in what’s being declared a ‘Swiftie emergency’ fans are trying to decode what it means that both clocks in the video point to 2 o’clock.

Another clock was also set to 2 at the library installation set up in LA to promote ’TTPD’.

'The Tortured Poets Department' is Taylor Swift's 11th studio album. Picture: Getty

Fans also keep noticing the peace sign around Taylor’s promotion, with Tay herself throwing up two fingers during her Grammys speech when she announced the record.

A figure of a hand holding up two fingers was also spotted at Spotify’s ’TTPD’ library in LA, while a huge billboard of the album cover was placed next to a peace sign in a window beside it.

Many Swifties think it means yet another edition of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ called ‘2am Edition’ will follow on from the album’s release. This comes after ‘Midnights’, her 2022 album, had a. ‘3am Edition’.

The ‘3am Edition’ included seven bonus tracks not included on ‘Midnight’s’ original track list of 13 songs.

She explained to fans at the time: “Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13.”

However, other Swifties reckon fans will get the four bonus tracks at 2am.

As always, all fans can do is wait.

