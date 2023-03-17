Taylor Swift Has Dropped 4 Songs To Celebrate Start Of The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has dropped four new songs. Picture: Taylor Swift/Twitter

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift has released a brand-new song from her 'Lover' era as well as three 'Taylor's Version' tracks to celebrate her Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift threw us a curve ball yet again when she announced that she would be releasing four surprise songs to commemorate the beginning of her highly-anticipated tour.

The Eras Tour is kicking off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, which has temporarily changed its name to Swift City to honour the global pop sensation.

Just as fans began to theorise on which songs from Taylor's incredibly expansive discography she will be bringing to the stage, of course, she adds four new tracks to the mix – this is why she is the industry.

The drop includes three 'Taylor's Version' songs that fans know and love from the earlier days of her career, and a never-heard-before single from the 'Lover' era (she sure knows how to treat us).

Taylor honours tour with a surprise release. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

'All Of The Girls You Loved Before' has leapt from The Vault onto streaming platforms as the mastermind shared the tracks at midnight, very on brand.

Fans have instantly fallen head over heels for the loved-up track, leaving us all wondering how this didn't make the final tracklist for the 2019 album. The ballad omits the iconic 'Taylor's Version' label as it hails from the first record she ever fully owned

Taylor also put out both of her songs from The Hunger Games soundtrack – which gives us some real 2012 nostalgia – 'Eyes Open' and 'Safe & Sound'.

For the latter track, the 'Midnights' songstress re-enlisted the help of Joy Williams and John Paul White, formerly known as the band The Civil Wars, to collaborate with her once again over a decade later!

Taylor hasn't been on tour since 2018. Picture: Getty

In my Eras era. 💅 pic.twitter.com/r2E2PWVm6Z — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 16, 2023

The pop powerhouse gave us our first look at the reimagining of her third album, she dropped 'If This Was A Movie' which was originally on the deluxe edition of 'Speak Now', which is widely speculated to be the next re-recording.

The latest additions to Swift's discography have been added to streaming platforms as singles, with their release dates being listed as the same as their respective albums. Due to this, the songs are buried in the neverending list of singles from the musician.

The Eras Tour begins on March 18 in the US. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor made a string of posts on March 16, amping us up for the first-ever Eras concert with photos of herself getting stuck in with tour rehearsals!

She looked undeniably in the zone and ready to give us a show as she repped every one of her beloved albums with painted nails that match each of her eras.

Of course, she shared a witty caption to go with it: "In my Eras era."

