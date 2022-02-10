When Is 'Conversations With Friends' Coming Out? Cast, Trailer & Everything You Need To Know

10 February 2022, 13:08

All the details on the 'Conversations With Friends' series
All the details on the 'Conversations With Friends' series. Picture: BBCThree/Hulu
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The highly-awaited follow-up from the minds that brought you Normal People is just around the corner – here are all the details from cast to trailers to the release for Conversations With Friends.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first teaser trailer for the hotly-anticipated Conversations With Friends has dropped!

The upcoming drama is an adaptation of Sally Rooney's 2017 novel of the same name and boasts the incredible core cast of Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke, Alison Oliver, and Sasha Lane.

The First Photos From ‘Normal People’ Follow Up ‘Conversations With Friends’ Starring Joe Alwyn Are Here

Conversations With Friends has been produced by the same creative team, with fans desperate to see the follow-up to 2020's wildly successful Normal People.

Here's everything you need to know about the series that's set to take 2022 by storm...

Conversations With Friends
Conversations With Friends. Picture: BBCThree/Hulu
The highly-awaited show is coming this spring
The highly-awaited show is coming this spring. Picture: BBCThree/Hulu

Is there a trailer for Conversations With Friends?

BBCThree and Hulu have released their first teaser in anticipation of the latest Sally Rooney adaptation.

The latest trailer is just under a minute, giving fans a short but dramatic insight into the world of the four friends.

Watch below!

The cast and characters of Conversations With Friends

The show follows just four characters, a close-knit friendship group as they navigate their relationships.

  • Joe Alwyn as Nick Conway
  • Jemima Kirke as Melissa Conway
  • Alison Oliver as Frances
  • Sasha Lane as Bobbi Connolly

The book and subsequent series explore themes of love, friendship and complex human relationships.

Conversations With Friends has just a cast of four
Conversations With Friends has just a cast of four. Picture: BBCThree/Hulu

When Is Conversations With Friends coming out?

The BBCThree and Hulu series is set to arrive in spring 2022, with no confirmed release date being announced as of yet.

Each episode will be 30 minutes, with the season comprising of 12 episodes.

We'll keep this page updated with all the latest!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Louis Tomlinson singing 'Drag Me Down' is giving us One Direction nostalgia

Louis Tomlinson Just Gave One Direction Fans A Hit Of Nostalgia

Joe Alwyn spoke about his relationship with Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn Gave Rare Insight Into 'Happy' Relationship With Taylor Swift

Hailey Baldwin had the best reaction to Justin Bieber's throwback snap

Justin Bieber Shares Ultimate Teen Throwback & Hailey Has The Best Reaction

What are Pamela Anderson kids up to now?

The Kids Of 'Pam & Tommy': Where Are They Now?

How much did Adele's engagement ring from Rich Paul cost?

Here’s How Much Adele’s New ‘Engagement Ring’ Cost

Kim Kardashian dished on her fun holiday with boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Crazy Thing Pete Davidson Did During Their Bahamas Holiday

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star