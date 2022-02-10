When Is 'Conversations With Friends' Coming Out? Cast, Trailer & Everything You Need To Know

All the details on the 'Conversations With Friends' series. Picture: BBCThree/Hulu

By Capital FM

The highly-awaited follow-up from the minds that brought you Normal People is just around the corner – here are all the details from cast to trailers to the release for Conversations With Friends.

The first teaser trailer for the hotly-anticipated Conversations With Friends has dropped!

The upcoming drama is an adaptation of Sally Rooney's 2017 novel of the same name and boasts the incredible core cast of Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke, Alison Oliver, and Sasha Lane.

The First Photos From ‘Normal People’ Follow Up ‘Conversations With Friends’ Starring Joe Alwyn Are Here

Conversations With Friends has been produced by the same creative team, with fans desperate to see the follow-up to 2020's wildly successful Normal People.

Here's everything you need to know about the series that's set to take 2022 by storm...

Conversations With Friends. Picture: BBCThree/Hulu

The highly-awaited show is coming this spring. Picture: BBCThree/Hulu

Is there a trailer for Conversations With Friends?

BBCThree and Hulu have released their first teaser in anticipation of the latest Sally Rooney adaptation.

The latest trailer is just under a minute, giving fans a short but dramatic insight into the world of the four friends.

Watch below!

The cast and characters of Conversations With Friends

The show follows just four characters, a close-knit friendship group as they navigate their relationships.

Joe Alwyn as Nick Conway

Jemima Kirke as Melissa Conway

Alison Oliver as Frances

Sasha Lane as Bobbi Connolly

The book and subsequent series explore themes of love, friendship and complex human relationships.

Conversations With Friends has just a cast of four. Picture: BBCThree/Hulu

When Is Conversations With Friends coming out?

The BBCThree and Hulu series is set to arrive in spring 2022, with no confirmed release date being announced as of yet.

Each episode will be 30 minutes, with the season comprising of 12 episodes.

We'll keep this page updated with all the latest!

