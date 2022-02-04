The First Photos From ‘Normal People’ Follow Up ‘Conversations With Friends’ Starring Joe Alwyn Are Here

Conversations with Friends should hit TV screens this year. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Sally Rooney’s first novel ‘Conversations With Friends’ has been under production for the past year, and we’ve finally got a sneak-peek at the show starring Joe Alwyn.

After the enormous success of Normal People and its TV adaption, it was announced author Sally Rooney’s first book Conversations With Friends would also become a TV series.

The incredible cast was announced in 2020 – including Joe Alwyn, who also happens to be the boyfriend of Taylor Swift, Jemima Kirke, Alison Oliver, and Sasha Lane – and the first photos from the 12-part adaption have finally been revealed.

In the pics, we get to see Joe as character Nick, part of a group of friends navigating their way through relationships.

Joe Alwyn stars in Conversations With Friends. Picture: Getty

The first images (via Vogue) give a first look at the group we’ll hopefully soon get to know properly.

It comes four months after Joe teased the show in some pictures shared on Instagram, showing him on set and larking around with his co-stars.

Joe also posted the pictures on his own Instagram, writing: “Coming soon.”

He’s previously called the story ‘one of my favourite books of the last few years’.

His co-star Jemima is known for hit TV series Girls and Netflix mini series Maniac.

Most recently, she starred in Sex Education as the school’s new headmistress.

Conversations With Friends is a Hulu TV series, which will air on the BBC in the UK.

