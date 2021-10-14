Joe Alwyn Gives Steamy Behind The Scenes Look Into 'Conversations With Friends'

Joe Alwyn posts a topless photo in bts post. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Joe Alwyn reveals a sneak peek into his next television project by posting a string of photos to Instagram.

Joe Alwyn has given fans an insight into the making of the upcoming television series, Conversations With Friends.

The drama follows the success of Normal People, the BBCThree adaptation of Sally Rooney's critically acclaimed book of the same name.

Conversations With Friends is an adaptation of the 2017 novel that depicts the relationships between a group of four pals in Dublin.

Joe Alwyn shares photos from Conversations With Friends set. Picture: Getty

The 30-year-old actor posted a slew of snaps to Instagram as the cast wrap on filming the hotly-anticipated follow-up to Rooney's first adapted novel.

Joe's carousel post gives fans a first look into the show ahead of its release which is thought to be sometime next year.

He enigmatically captioned the post "cwf" and disabled his comments.

The 'photo dump' shows Alwyn fooling around with castmates, taking a dip in the ocean and just all around having a whale of a time!

One picture, in particular, got fans talking as Joe shared a topless moment sandwiched in between his on-set snaps – everyone agreed he looked strapping!

The actor has been spotted all around Ireland whilst filming. Picture: Joe Alwyn/Instagram

The Favourite actor has been in Ireland frequently this past year as he works on the BBCThree drama, he was even spotted in Belfast with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The Sally Rooney inspired show was announced in February of last year as it was revealed it would become a twelve-part series.

