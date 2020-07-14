The Deceived: Normal People’s Paul Mescal Is Starring In Channel 5's New Thriller Series

Normal People actor Paul Mescal’s new role in The Deceived is worlds away from his character of Connell.

Paul Mescal is quickly becoming a household name thanks to his part as Connell in the BBC adaption of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People, and he’ll soon be back on screens for another big TV role in The Deceived.

Channel 5 series The Deceived is a four-part drama which follows a young student called Ophelia (Belgravia’s Emily Reid) and her affair with her lecturer Dr Michael Callaghan (Emmet J. Scanlan).

Michael’s wife (played by Catherine Walker) unexpectedly dies in a fire but Ophelia has suspicions she’s actually alive.

Paul Mescal in The Deceived. Picture: Channel 5

Mescal plays local builder McKeough in The Deceived.

Mescal plays a local builder, McKeough, helping Ophelia – who may or may not be pregnant with the professor’s baby – find out what’s really going on.

There’s not yet a confirmed start date for The Deceived, but it’s set to air later this year.

The thrilling new series, set in Cambridge and Donegal, was written by Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee and Tobias Beer.

Paul’s very different role comes after he opened up about how he differs from his character in Normal People.

Paul Mescal as Connell in Normal People. Picture: BBC

Speaking on the Grand Mam podcast, he said: “I’m not Connell, I’m totally different to him.

"I think maybe what’s sexy about Connell is he’s kind of classic back-footed, aloof, smart. I’m definitely not back-footed or aloof."

He also said he found it “uncomfortable” that people became attracted to the role he played.

Paul explained: “I’m not trying to be full of faux humility but it's a weird thing when people are very quickly attracted to a character you play."

The actor’s new role is vastly different from the bashful student he played in Normal People, but fans will no doubt still be lusting after the actor.

