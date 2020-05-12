Normal People Fans Can Rent Marianne’s Italian Villa – And For A Reasonable Price

Marianne’s stunning Italian villa where she holidays with pals including Peggy, Jamie, and Connell in Normal People is available to rent on Airbnb.

Normal People is the heartwarming, totally relatable first love story of students and star-crossed lovers Marianne, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Connell, played by Paul Mescal.

While the book captured the hearts of a generation, the BBC series is perfectly captivating the scenes we all imagined each chapter to look like.

Normal People Soundtrack: Every Song Listed As Fans Of The Book Fall In Love With Every Track

As well as the cast of characters, the setting is exactly as readers imagined and that includes the stunning Italian villa where Marianne, Connell, and their group of pals stay at the end of their summer travels.

Marianne stays at her Italian holiday home in Normal People with Connell and their friends. Picture: BBC

The villa in Normal People is listed on Airbnb. Picture: BBC

If you wanted to take a step inside part of their journey, you can – by staying at the very villa featured in the series.

The incredible holiday home is listed on Aibnb for a surprising £35 per night, or £24 a night if you stay for longer than seven days.

Despite the current global situation putting the world’s travel plans on hold, it might be one to keep on your saved list for future holiday inspiration.

The gorgeous home is located 35 kilometres outside of Rome and is big enough for six guests thanks to its two bedrooms, four beds, and one bathroom.

The villa is located outside of Rome in the countryside. Picture: Airbnb

The Airbnb villa featured on Normal People is available for £24 per night. Picture: Airbnb

Previous guests described the getaway home as ideal for a “quiet break away” and “a stunning location with breathtaking views.”

In the photos the huge swimming pool with mountainous backdrop can be seen, instantly recognisable from the moment on-screen where Marianne is pondering her relationship with Jamie.

And Normal People isn’t the only screen appearance the lust-worthy villa has made, as its Airbnb description boasts: “The property is used on several occasions for film and advertising shooting.”

The home is nestled in the Roman countryside on a working farm and has belonged to the same family for 150 years.

The Airbnb listing boasts about the villa being used on films and TV shows. Picture: Airbnb

The villa is big enough for six guests. Picture: Airbnb

Its description entices holiday makers with: “The villa is ideally located to allow guests to relax and enjoy the poolside comfort in a rustic setting.”

One previous guest even described it as “real heaven.”

It’s definitely one we’ll be saving on the app for a later date!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To Play Capital!