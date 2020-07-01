Watch: Paul Mescal Reading Normal People Is Everything You’ve Dreamed Of

1 July 2020, 10:17

Paul Mescal read a chapter from Normal People in his dreamy Irish voice
Paul Mescal read a chapter from Normal People in his dreamy Irish voice. Picture: BBC / Between Two Books/Instagram

Paul Mescal has sent Normal People fans into a frenzy yet again, this time by reading a segment of the best-selling romance novel.

Normal People actor Paul Mescal, who plays Connell in the BBC TV adaption of the book, continues to steal the spotlight since the series hit our screens.

If you thought the series’ hype couldn’t get any bigger, Paul has blessed fans with everything they’ve dreamed of by reading a section of the novel in his dreamy Irish accent.

Paul Mescal Singing: From Sia To Pavarotti, Every Time The Normal People Star Stunned Us With His Voice

Paul read the scene where Connell and Marianne – played by Daisy Edgar-Jones on the show – are reunited for the first time since high school at Trinity College during a house party.

Normal People's TV adaption sent fans into overdrive
Normal People's TV adaption sent fans into overdrive. Picture: BBC

The goosebump-inducing video was for book club Between Two Books, which is run by Florence and the Machine’s Florence Welch.

Proving he knows the book off by heart thanks to his part in the iconic role, fans pointed out Connell smiled at the exact same part as his character in the scene.

Fans were sent into a meltdown over the clip, with one person simply tweeting: “Mmmm,” alongside the heart face emoji.

“He needs to read the whole book,” commented another – and we couldn’t agree more.

Paul Mescal plays Connell in Normal People
Paul Mescal plays Connell in Normal People. Picture: BBC

Normal People’s TV series adaption was a huge hit with fans as soon as it arrived on BBC iPlayer in May, with loyal fans of the Sally Rooney creation quickly becoming obsessed with Paul and the rest of the cast.

Throughout the show, Paul’s character Connell wore a silver chain necklace which he later gave away in a raffle to raise thousands of pounds for suicide prevention charity Pieta.

Like the other stars of the show, Paul has been stunned by his overnight success, admitting in a recent interview he’ll find it strange to return to dating once the lockdown lifts.

In the meantime he has faced reports he’s dating co-star India Mullen, but it seems the pair are just roommates living together in London.

Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To Play Capital!

More News

See more More News

Donald Trump buys entire supply of COVID-19 drug for USA

US Buys Entire Supply Of COVID-19 Medicine & UK Will Go Without For Months

Coronavirus

Kim Kardashian was accused of underpaying her employees

Kim Kardashian Slammed By ‘Poorly Paid' Ex-Employee After Reaching Billionaire Status

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens spotted together at Black Trans march in London

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Rizzle Kicks's Jordan Stephens 'Confirm Romance' At Black Trans Lives Matter March
Kenny Ortega reveals why Ryan wasn't openly gay in High School Musical

High School Musical Director Reveals Why Ryan Wasn't Openly Gay In Movies

The Weeknd has given very generous donations this month

The Weeknd Donates $1 Million To His Hometown’s Coronavirus Relief

Adele gave a glimpse inside her LA mansion

Inside Adele’s Gorgeous Beverly Hills Mansion

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos