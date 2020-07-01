Watch: Paul Mescal Reading Normal People Is Everything You’ve Dreamed Of

Paul Mescal read a chapter from Normal People in his dreamy Irish voice. Picture: BBC / Between Two Books/Instagram

Paul Mescal has sent Normal People fans into a frenzy yet again, this time by reading a segment of the best-selling romance novel.

Normal People actor Paul Mescal, who plays Connell in the BBC TV adaption of the book, continues to steal the spotlight since the series hit our screens.

If you thought the series’ hype couldn’t get any bigger, Paul has blessed fans with everything they’ve dreamed of by reading a section of the novel in his dreamy Irish accent.

Paul read the scene where Connell and Marianne – played by Daisy Edgar-Jones on the show – are reunited for the first time since high school at Trinity College during a house party.

Normal People's TV adaption sent fans into overdrive. Picture: BBC

The goosebump-inducing video was for book club Between Two Books, which is run by Florence and the Machine’s Florence Welch.

Proving he knows the book off by heart thanks to his part in the iconic role, fans pointed out Connell smiled at the exact same part as his character in the scene.

Fans were sent into a meltdown over the clip, with one person simply tweeting: “Mmmm,” alongside the heart face emoji.

“He needs to read the whole book,” commented another – and we couldn’t agree more.

Paul Mescal plays Connell in Normal People. Picture: BBC

Normal People’s TV series adaption was a huge hit with fans as soon as it arrived on BBC iPlayer in May, with loyal fans of the Sally Rooney creation quickly becoming obsessed with Paul and the rest of the cast.

Throughout the show, Paul’s character Connell wore a silver chain necklace which he later gave away in a raffle to raise thousands of pounds for suicide prevention charity Pieta.

Like the other stars of the show, Paul has been stunned by his overnight success, admitting in a recent interview he’ll find it strange to return to dating once the lockdown lifts.

In the meantime he has faced reports he’s dating co-star India Mullen, but it seems the pair are just roommates living together in London.

