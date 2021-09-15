Here's Why Taylor Swift Was Really In Northern Ireland

15 September 2021, 14:47 | Updated: 15 September 2021, 17:00

Why was Taylor Swift absent from the VMAs and MET?
Why was Taylor Swift absent from the VMAs and MET? Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram/Getty
Taylor Swift was recently spotted out and about in Belfast, why was she there?

The past week has been jam-packed for the music industry, with Taylor Swift noticeably absent from the VMAs and MET Gala as the events made their long-awaited return!

It's alleged that the songwriting powerhouse was visiting the city with her long-term boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Photos of the mega-star posing with fans in Belfast have been circling online – but what brings the 11-time Grammy winner to the Northern Irish capital?

From attending gigs to taking photos in pubs, here's everything Taylor got up to on her trip across the pond...

Taylor Swift is keeping her boyfriend company whilst he works in Ireland
Taylor Swift is keeping her boyfriend company whilst he works in Ireland. Picture: Getty

Fans were surprised that the 'Renegade' songstress skipped out on the MTV Video Music Awards as well as missing the year's biggest event in fashion.

It's been a big week in the world of show business but Taylor has seemingly been enjoying a wholesome trip with her beau, Joe.

The 30-year-old actor is wrapping up on Conversations With Friends which is set in Belfast, the upcoming TV series is by the same writer behind the BBC's Normal People.

So what did T Swizzle get up to during her vacation? It looks like she made a lot of dreams come true!

Taylor Swift has been in Ireland during showbiz's big weekend
Taylor Swift has been in Ireland during showbiz's big weekend. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

One up-and-coming artist, in particular, had a whirlwind weekend when the 'Wildest Dreams' singer rolled up at his gig – talk about being at the right place at the right time!

Tiernán Heffron, a 22-year-old musician was playing a set at a local venue when the hitmaker made an appearance.

Understandably, Tiernán gushed about the lucky interaction online: "Its not everyday @taylorswift walks into your gig and stays for your whole three hour set [sic].

"She was the most lovely person! She asked how she could follow what I was doing and gave me a tip! Dreams do come true, ready and excited for what’s to come."

More Belfast locals were lucky enough to get some Swift time over the weekend.

A cosy pub called The Tipsy Bird were overjoyed as the pop powerhouse posed for a photo with their entire staff!

The company had nothing but words of praise for the star, taking to their Instagram to share the news.

They wrote: "The one and only @taylorswift graced us with her presence last Friday night. Taylor was here to support her boyfriend Joe who has just wrapped up filming the TV series ‘Conversations with Friends.

"We can confirm she is just as lovely as you would expect and was kind enough to take a picture with our team."

Seems like Taylor went down a treat with everyone during her Irish getaway!

