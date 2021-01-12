Where Is Taylor Swift’s London Home? The Low-Key Location She Stays At With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship low-key. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were spotted out for a walk in the New Year, not too far from their London home – but where do the couple stay when they’re both in the capital?

Taylor Swift and British boyfriend Joe Alwyn have been together for over four years, so of course they split their time between his hometown of London and the States, where she has properties in New York and Nashville.

In 2019 it was reported the ‘Evermore’ singer was looking for a London home to share with boyfriend Joe, and after the couple were papped while out for a walk with the actor’s mum in a London park it has Swifties wondering all over again where the 31-year-old stays when in London.

So, where is Taylor Swift’s London home?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been spending time in London together. Picture: Getty

Taylor and Joe are notoriously private, so fans are understandably never going to know where the songstress lives, but we do know that Joe lives in North London. It’s thought Taylor stays with her boyfriend at his Crouch End home when she visits him in the city.

From there, the couple can get to Finsbury Park and the parks around Alexandra Palace so that might just be where they were spotted having their wintry walk at the start of January.

Joe Alwyn lives in Crouch End, North London. Picture: Getty

Diehard Swifties will also know just how much Tay loves London after her song ‘London Boy’ listed all her favourite spots in the capital, including Camden Market, Shoreditch and Highgate – not too far from Hampstead Heath which is another popular walking spot for celebs.

Whether Taylor and Joe live together permanently remains to be confirmed, but it seems pretty obvious that they made the relationship milestone quite some time ago after spending the majority of lockdown together.

Joe even helped Taylor write a few of her songs on ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, such as ‘Betty’ and ‘Exile’.

