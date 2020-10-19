Inside Taylor Swift’s Home And The Incredible Houses She Owns

19 October 2020, 16:32

Taylor Swift owns a number of properties across the US
Taylor Swift owns a number of properties across the US. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift has homes in Nashville, LA, New York and more.

Taylor Swift lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where she spent most of her childhood, but she also has houses in Beverly Hills, New York and Rhode Island.

The ‘Lover’ singer is thought to spend most of her time in Nashville but is known to love New York, even titling song ‘Cornelia Street’ after the street she lived on while renovating her own Big Apple pad.

And ‘The Last Great American Dynasty’ was inspired by the previous owner of her Rhode Island mansion.

Let’s take a closer look at Taylor’s extensive property portfolio including the homes she lives in and the houses she owns…

Taylor Swift’s home in Nashville

Taylor Swift gave a glimpse at her Nashville apartment in 2012
Taylor Swift gave a glimpse at her Nashville apartment in 2012. Picture: XK Cheung/YouTube
Taylor Swift's Nashville apartment featured in her Netflix documentary
Taylor Swift's Nashville apartment featured in her Netflix documentary. Picture: Netflix

Taylor reportedly spends most of her time at her Nashville apartment in the heart of the city’s Music Row, giving a tour to ABC’s Katie Couric in 2012 where fans got a glimpse at her colourful decor and old-fashioned furniture.

The singer reportedly spends most of her time in Nashville as she’s less likely to be papped by paparazzi and can live a little more freely.

Taylor has a two-storey penthouse in the city, which she bought in 2009 for $2 million.

Taylor Swift’s home in Beverly Hills, California

Taylor Swift also owns a home in Beverly Hills
Taylor Swift also owns a home in Beverly Hills. Picture: Getty

Taylor previously had two homes in Beverly Hills, but sold her modest four-bedroom home in 2018 for $4 million.

She still has her mansion nestled in the Hills however, a Georgian-styles estate boasting six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and an incredible view of the city.

The home also has a pool, tennis court and guest house and set her back $25 million in 2015.

Taylor Swift’s home in Watch Hill, Rhode Island

The singer’s Rhode Island mansion is famous in itself, after Taylor rallied up her girl squad for a huge Fourth of July celebration at her huge home in 2014.

It also gave Tay the inspiration for her song 'The Last Great American Dynasty’ about the previous owners; Rebekah Harkness and William ‘Bill’ Hale.

The ocean-front property has eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms and is situated on the highest point of Watch Hill.

Rumours has it Taylor bought the estate for $17.75 million in 2013.

Taylor Swift’s New York apartment

Taylor Swift often has fans waiting outside her Tribeca apartment
Taylor Swift often has fans waiting outside her Tribeca apartment. Picture: Getty

Taylor gave a glimpse at her New York apartment in the trendy Tribeca neighbourhood while filming her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, showing the awaiting crowds who lined the streets outside her home.

The two-storey $20million penthouse was previously owned by the director of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings.

It features seven bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and an incredible kitchen with a marble island stretching the length.

Taylor apparently invested $500,000 to make the place more suited to her taste and is now decorated with a rustic theme with a huge steel oven, wood panelling and yellow and red colour patterns.

After building up her property portfolio over the years, Taylor apparently owns more than $81 million of real estate across the US, according to Business Insider.

