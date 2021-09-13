On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Marvin Humes 10pm - 1am
13 September 2021, 10:14 | Updated: 13 September 2021, 15:27
Here's who won which awards at the MTV VMAs 2021, from Olivia Rodrigo and BTS to Lil Nas X and Justin Bieber.
It was a big night at the MTV VMAs 2021, especially for Olivia Rodrigo and BTS.
Olivia scooped three awards out of the five she was nominated for, while BTS went home with three gongs.
Meanwhile, Justin Bieber won Artist of the Year and Best Pop for 'Peaches'.
Here’s What’s Going On With Lil Nas X’s ‘Baby Bump’ & 'Pregnancy'
But who won Song of the Year and who was crowned Best New Artist? Here's a complete list of the Music Video Award winners...
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - ‘WAP’
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - ‘Popstar’
Doja Cat ft. SZA - ‘Kiss Me More’
Ed Sheeran - ‘Bad Habits’
WINNER: Lil Nas X - ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’
The Weeknd - ‘Save Your Tears’
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
WINNER: Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
WINNER: BTS
Blackpink
CNCO
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic
Twenty One Pilots
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior - ‘Mood’
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - ‘Leave the Door Open’
BTS - ‘Dynamite’
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - ‘WAP’
Dua Lipa - ‘Levitating’
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo - ‘Drivers License’
24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid Laroi
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Polo G
Saweetie
WINNER: Claire Rosinkranz — ‘Backyard Boy’
Masked Wolf: ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’
Bella Poarch: ‘Build a Bitch’
Young Baby Tate ft. Flo Milli: ‘I Am’
Whoheem: ‘Let’s Link’
Wallows - ‘Are You Bored Yet?’
Ashnikko - ‘Daisy’
Saint Jhn - ‘Gorgeous’
24kGoldn - ‘Coco'
JC Stewart - ‘Break My Heart’
Latto - ‘Sex Lies’
Madison Beer - ‘Selfish’
The Kid Laroi - ‘Without You’
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo - ‘Drivers License’
Girl in Red - ‘Serotonin’ Fousheé - ‘My Slime’ Jxdn - ‘Think About Me’
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior - ‘Mood’
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - ‘WAP’
WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA - ‘Kiss Me More’
Drake ft. Lil Durk - ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - ‘Peaches’
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - ‘Prisoner’
Ariana Grande - ‘Positions’
Billie Eilish - ‘Therefore I Am’
BTS - ‘Butter’
Harry Styles - ‘Treat People With Kindness’
WINNER: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - ‘Peaches’
Olivia Rodrigo - ‘Good 4 U’
Shawn Mendes - ‘Wonder’
Taylor Swift - ‘Willow’
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP'
Drake ft. Lil Durk - 'Laugh Now Cry Later'
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'On Me (remix)'
Moneybagg Yo – 'Said Sum'
Polo G - 'Rapstar'
WINNER: Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - 'Franchise'
Evanescence - ‘Use My Voice’
Foo Fighters - ‘Shame Shame’
WINNER: John Mayer - ‘Last Train Home’
The Killers - ‘My Own Soul's Warning’
Kings Of Leon - ‘The Bandit’
Lenny Kravitz - ‘Raise Vibration’
Bleachers - ‘Stop Making This Hurt’
Glass Animals - ‘Heat Waves’
Imagine Dragons - ‘Follow You’
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear - ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’
Twenty One Pilots - ‘Shy Away’
Willow ft. Travis Barker - ‘Transparent Soul’
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - ‘Dákiti’
WINNER: Billie Eilish & Rosalía - ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - ‘Girl Like Me’
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - ‘Un Die (One Day)’
Karol G - ‘Bichota’ Maluma - ‘Hawái’
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid - ‘Brown Skin Girl’
WINNER: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - ‘Leave the Door Open’
Chris Brown and Young Thug - ‘Go Crazy’
Giveon - ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - ‘Come Through’
SZA - ‘Good Days’
(G)I-DLE - ‘Dumdi Dumdi’
Blackpink and Selena Gomez - ‘Ice Cream’
WINNER: BTS – ‘Butter’
Monsta X - ‘Gambler’
Seventeen - ‘Ready to love’
Twice - ‘Alcohol-Free’
WINNER: Billie Eilish - ‘Your Power’
Demi Lovato - ‘Dancing With the Devil’
H.E.R. - ‘Fight For You’
Kane Brown - ‘Worldwide Beautiful’
Lil Nas X - ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’
Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z - ‘Entrepreneur’
Billie Eilish - ‘Your Power’ – Directed by: Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - ‘Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)’ – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
WINNER: Lil Nas X - ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
Taylor Swift - ‘Willow’ – Directed by: Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A - ‘Franchise’ – Directed by: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator - ‘Lumberjack’ – Directed by: Wolf Haley
WINNER: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - ‘Brown Skin Girl’ – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
Billie Eilish - ‘Therefore I Am’ – Cinematography by: Rob Witt
Foo Fighters - ‘Shame Shame’ – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper - ‘Holy’ – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga - ‘911’ – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde - ‘Solar Power’ – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer - ‘Already' – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
Ed Sheeran - ‘Bad Habits’ – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga - ‘911’ – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Lil Nas X - ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ – Art Direction by: John Richoux
WINNER: Saweetie ft. Doja Cat - ‘Best Friend’ – Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile
Taylor Swift – ‘Willow’ – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez
Bella Poarch - ‘Build a B**ch’ - Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
Coldplay - ‘Higher Power’ – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
Doja Cat & The Weeknd – ‘You Right’ – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
Glass Animals - ‘Tangerine’ – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau
WINNER: Lil Nas X - ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
P!nk - ‘All I Know So Far’ – Visual Effects by: BUF, VFX Supervisors: Dominique Vidal & Geoffrey Niquet, VFX Producers: Annabelle Zoellin & Camille Gibrat
Ariana Grande – ‘34+35’ – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS – ‘Butter’ – Choreography by: Son Sung with BHM Performance Directing Team
Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’ – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters – ‘Shame Shame’ – Choreography by: Nina McNeely
WINNER: Harry Styles – ‘Treat People With Kindness’
Marshmello & Halsey – ‘Be Kind’ – Choreography by: Dani Vitale
WINNER: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - ‘Leave the Door Open’
BTS - ‘Butter’
Drake - ‘What's Next’
Harry Styles - ‘Treat People With Kindness’
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - ‘Peaches’
Billie Eilish: ‘Happier Than Ever’
WINNER: BTS: ‘Butter’
Camila Cabello: Don’t Go Yet’
DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk: ‘Every Chance I Get’
Doja Cat: ‘Need To Know’
Dua Lipa: ‘Levitating’
Ed Sheeran: ‘Bad Habits’
Giveon: ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’
Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon: ‘Peaches’
The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber: ‘Stay’
Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow: ‘Industry Baby’
Lizzo feat. Cardi B: ‘Rumors’
Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Thot Shit’
Normani feat. Cardi B: ‘Wild Side’
Olivia Rodrigo: ‘Good 4 U’
Shawn Mendes and Tainy: ‘Summer Of Love’
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital