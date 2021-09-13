Here's Who Won At The VMAs – Including Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X And Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo won big at the MTV VMAs 2021. Picture: Getty

Here's who won which awards at the MTV VMAs 2021, from Olivia Rodrigo and BTS to Lil Nas X and Justin Bieber.

It was a big night at the MTV VMAs 2021, especially for Olivia Rodrigo and BTS.

Olivia scooped three awards out of the five she was nominated for, while BTS went home with three gongs.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber won Artist of the Year and Best Pop for 'Peaches'.

But who won Song of the Year and who was crowned Best New Artist? Here's a complete list of the Music Video Award winners...

Video of the Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - ‘WAP’

DJ Khaled ft. Drake - ‘Popstar’

Doja Cat ft. SZA - ‘Kiss Me More’

Ed Sheeran - ‘Bad Habits’

WINNER: Lil Nas X - ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

The Weeknd - ‘Save Your Tears’

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

WINNER: Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Justin Bieber won Artist of the Year at the VMAs. Picture: Getty

Group of the Year

WINNER: BTS

Blackpink

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Year

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior - ‘Mood’

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - ‘Leave the Door Open’

BTS - ‘Dynamite’

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - ‘WAP’

Dua Lipa - ‘Levitating’

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo - ‘Drivers License’

Best New Artist

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid Laroi

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

Best Breakthrough Song

WINNER: Claire Rosinkranz — ‘Backyard Boy’

Masked Wolf: ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’

Bella Poarch: ‘Build a Bitch’

Young Baby Tate ft. Flo Milli: ‘I Am’

Whoheem: ‘Let’s Link’

Push Performance of the Year

Wallows - ‘Are You Bored Yet?’

Ashnikko - ‘Daisy’

Saint Jhn - ‘Gorgeous’

24kGoldn - ‘Coco'

JC Stewart - ‘Break My Heart’

Latto - ‘Sex Lies’

Madison Beer - ‘Selfish’

The Kid Laroi - ‘Without You’

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo - ‘Drivers License’

Girl in Red - ‘Serotonin’ Fousheé - ‘My Slime’ Jxdn - ‘Think About Me’

Doja Cat hosted and performed at the MTV VMAs. Picture: Getty

Best Collaboration

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior - ‘Mood’

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - ‘WAP’

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA - ‘Kiss Me More’

Drake ft. Lil Durk - ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - ‘Peaches’

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - ‘Prisoner’

Best Pop

Ariana Grande - ‘Positions’

Billie Eilish - ‘Therefore I Am’

BTS - ‘Butter’

Harry Styles - ‘Treat People With Kindness’

WINNER: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - ‘Peaches’

Olivia Rodrigo - ‘Good 4 U’

Shawn Mendes - ‘Wonder’

Taylor Swift - ‘Willow’

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP'

Drake ft. Lil Durk - 'Laugh Now Cry Later'

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'On Me (remix)'

Moneybagg Yo – 'Said Sum'

Polo G - 'Rapstar'

WINNER: Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - 'Franchise'

Best Rock

Evanescence - ‘Use My Voice’

Foo Fighters - ‘Shame Shame’

WINNER: John Mayer - ‘Last Train Home’

The Killers - ‘My Own Soul's Warning’

Kings Of Leon - ‘The Bandit’

Lenny Kravitz - ‘Raise Vibration’

Travis Scott won Best Hip Hop at the VMAs. Picture: Getty

Best Alternative

Bleachers - ‘Stop Making This Hurt’

Glass Animals - ‘Heat Waves’

Imagine Dragons - ‘Follow You’

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear - ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’

Twenty One Pilots - ‘Shy Away’

Willow ft. Travis Barker - ‘Transparent Soul’

Best Latin

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - ‘Dákiti’

WINNER: Billie Eilish & Rosalía - ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - ‘Girl Like Me’

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - ‘Un Die (One Day)’

Karol G - ‘Bichota’ Maluma - ‘Hawái’

Best R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid - ‘Brown Skin Girl’

WINNER: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - ‘Leave the Door Open’

Chris Brown and Young Thug - ‘Go Crazy’

Giveon - ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - ‘Come Through’

SZA - ‘Good Days’

Best K-pop

(G)I-DLE - ‘Dumdi Dumdi’

Blackpink and Selena Gomez - ‘Ice Cream’

WINNER: BTS – ‘Butter’

Monsta X - ‘Gambler’

Seventeen - ‘Ready to love’

Twice - ‘Alcohol-Free’

Video For Good

WINNER: Billie Eilish - ‘Your Power’

Demi Lovato - ‘Dancing With the Devil’

H.E.R. - ‘Fight For You’

Kane Brown - ‘Worldwide Beautiful’

Lil Nas X - ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z - ‘Entrepreneur’

Best Direction

Billie Eilish - ‘Your Power’ – Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake - ‘Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)’ – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

WINNER: Lil Nas X - ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Taylor Swift - ‘Willow’ – Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A - ‘Franchise’ – Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator - ‘Lumberjack’ – Directed by: Wolf Haley

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - ‘Brown Skin Girl’ – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

Billie Eilish - ‘Therefore I Am’ – Cinematography by: Rob Witt

Foo Fighters - ‘Shame Shame’ – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper - ‘Holy’ – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga - ‘911’ – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde - ‘Solar Power’ – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

Best Art Direction

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer - ‘Already' – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran - ‘Bad Habits’ – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga - ‘911’ – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X - ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ – Art Direction by: John Richoux

WINNER: Saweetie ft. Doja Cat - ‘Best Friend’ – Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile

Taylor Swift – ‘Willow’ – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

Best Visual Effects

Bella Poarch - ‘Build a B**ch’ - Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Coldplay - ‘Higher Power’ – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – ‘You Right’ – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Glass Animals - ‘Tangerine’ – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau

WINNER: Lil Nas X - ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

P!nk - ‘All I Know So Far’ – Visual Effects by: BUF, VFX Supervisors: Dominique Vidal & Geoffrey Niquet, VFX Producers: Annabelle Zoellin & Camille Gibrat

Best Choreography

Ariana Grande – ‘34+35’ – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS – ‘Butter’ – Choreography by: Son Sung with BHM Performance Directing Team

Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’ – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters – ‘Shame Shame’ – Choreography by: Nina McNeely

WINNER: Harry Styles – ‘Treat People With Kindness’

Marshmello & Halsey – ‘Be Kind’ – Choreography by: Dani Vitale

Best Editing

WINNER: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - ‘Leave the Door Open’

BTS - ‘Butter’

Drake - ‘What's Next’

Harry Styles - ‘Treat People With Kindness’

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - ‘Peaches’

Song of the Summer

Billie Eilish: ‘Happier Than Ever’

WINNER: BTS: ‘Butter’

Camila Cabello: Don’t Go Yet’

DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk: ‘Every Chance I Get’

Doja Cat: ‘Need To Know’

Dua Lipa: ‘Levitating’

Ed Sheeran: ‘Bad Habits’

Giveon: ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon: ‘Peaches’

The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber: ‘Stay’

Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow: ‘Industry Baby’

Lizzo feat. Cardi B: ‘Rumors’

Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Thot Shit’

Normani feat. Cardi B: ‘Wild Side’

Olivia Rodrigo: ‘Good 4 U’

Shawn Mendes and Tainy: ‘Summer Of Love’

