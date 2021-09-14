10 MET Gala 2021 Outfits That Stole The Show – From Lil Nas X To Billie Eilish

14 September 2021, 12:50 | Updated: 14 September 2021, 13:32

Here are all the most striking looks from the MET Gala 2021
Here are all the most striking looks from the MET Gala 2021. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Here are all the MET Gala 2021 looks that fans just can't stop talking about!

The MET Gala has finally made its long-awaited return and the celebrity guest-list did not hold back on the red carpet!

We've certainly been treated to some undeniably iconic looks from fashion's biggest event of the year!

From Lil Nas X to Gigi Hadid, all your favourite celebs stepped out onto the Met steps with their A-game – here's why fans can't stop talking about these looks!

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X didn't just bring one iconic look to the gala – but three!

In the 'Industry Baby' singer's first-ever MET appearance he donned an embroidered cape in a very regal fashion.

Nas then shed the cloak to reveal golden armour underneath, which he soon slipped out of, uncovering a slinky embellished bodysuit.

The entire look was Versace and the 22-year-old star got everyone talking with his red carpet disrobing.

Lil Nas X pulls off a red carpet reveal
Lil Nas X pulls off a red carpet reveal. Picture: Getty

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Rihanna never fails to make a memorable appearance at the event year after year, and on Monday she stepped out with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

The talented pair wore complimentary looks with the rapper even shedding his overcoat to reveal a suit underneath.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky walked the carpet together
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky walked the carpet together. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish really can do it all!

Fans couldn't stop comparing her homage to Hollywood glamour to her more casual VMA look – the 19-year-old musician went from channelling grunge to Marilyn Monroe in a matter of 24 hours!

The 'Halley's Comet' songstress took to Instagram to gush over the Oscar de la Renta ensemble, she wrote: "Thank you @oscardelarenta for designing this BEAUTIFUL dress and bringing my ideas and vision to life.

"It was an honor to wear this dress."

Gigi Hadid

Gigi returned to the famed event in a lavish Prada number!

When talking about the sleek look to Vogue, the new mum said: "Maybe we're giving a little nod to 50s, 60s glamour.

"We wanted to showcase something that could be really simple yet regal."

The supermodel also revealed that the dress was an ode to first ladies who have carried America.

Gigi Hadid channels 60s glamour at the MET
Gigi Hadid channels 60s glamour at the MET. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello had her first MET experience with beau, Shawn Mendes.

The musical duo walked the carpet together, with Shawn, 23, donning a black leather blazer and suspenders and Camila, 24, gracing the event in an electric purple two-piece.

Camila Cabello makes her MET debut with Shawn Mendes
Camila Cabello makes her MET debut with Shawn Mendes. Picture: Shawn Mendes/Instagram

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's look had everyone talking!

The head-to-toe Balenciaga jumpsuit instantly sparked memes online as the look was compared to 'dementors' from the Harry Potter franchise.

The masked ensemble covered the KKW Beauty owner's face, some fans even went as far as theorising that Kim K didn't actually attend...

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has been a MET Gala staple since she splashed onto the fashion scene in her teens.

Her slinky, sheer and bejewelled number was a modern take on Audrey Hepburn from the classic flick, My Fair Lady.

When speaking to Vogue, the supermodel spilt the tea on her inspiration: "We really wanted to take a special moment of her's [Audrey Hepburn] and make it our own."

Kendall dons a luxurious sheer dress to the MET
Kendall dons a luxurious sheer dress to the MET. Picture: Getty

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld is somewhat of a MET Gala prodigy since she's been gracing the exclusive event since the age of 13 – no big deal!

The Dickinson star looked unrecognisable as she debuted a blunt blonde bob – fans had to do a double-take as Hailee looked so strikingly different to usual – she'd even bleached her brows!

Haille Steinfeld undergoes a Gala transformation
Haille Steinfeld undergoes a Gala transformation. Picture: Getty

This year's MET was a more intimate affair compared to the galas that came before it the event has only just returned since its 2019 instalment.

These celebrities sure did smash the In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion theme this year!

