Why Celebs Including Zendaya, Lady Gaga And Zayn Missed The MET Gala 2021

Lady Gaga and Zendaya are known for their amazing MET Gala outfits. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

A string of celebrities who have previously made show-stopping MET Gala arrivals – *cough* Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga – were nowhere to be seen at Monday night’s event.

The MET Gala made its glamorous return on Monday, after the event took a year off last year due to you-know-what.

After a delayed return to the A-list calendar, fans were expecting it to be one of the most star-studded bashes including the likes of Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Zendaya, Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga – all of whom have made the most glamorous arrivals on the red carpet in the past.

Zayn Malik was also absent, but girlfriend and baby mama Gigi Hadid looked like a 60’s icon in a monochrome Prada gown.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2021 MET Gala. Picture: Getty

Gigi Hadid attended the MET Gala without Zayn Malik. Picture: Getty

Fans were also hoping to see a glimpse of Harry Styles, but the ‘Golden’ singer is busy on ‘Love on Tour’.

Kylie Jenner typically makes a grand arrival at the event too, but she revealed on Instagram Stories on Monday she wasn’t able to attend due to her hectic schedule.

Sister Kendall still went along, glistening under the spotlights in a diamond-encrusted Givenchy gown.

Zendaya, who at the 2019 event arrived in a real life Cinderella dress, also confirmed she wasn’t able to attend due to her own busy schedule.

Rihanna, Nicki, Beyonce, Zendaya Blake Lively, and Ariana not even here so what’s the point #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/yw6pJVrCUH — jsphclr (@Jsphclr22) September 14, 2021

no ariana grande. no rihanna. no zendaya. no doja cat. no beyonce. no taylor swift. no blake lively. no lilly collins. no lady gaga. no harry styles.



instead we got addison rae at the met gala .. pic.twitter.com/y79iOALatY — vix (@QnfLuvr) September 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Ariana and new husband Dalton Gomez held off from making their first red carpet appearance together as they continue to enjoy married life away from the spotlight.

Lady Gaga’s reason for her absence from the MET isn’t yet known, but she was last pictured in LA days before the gala, which of course takes place in New York City on the other side of the country.

There was a short moment fans feared queen of the MET Rihanna wouldn’t attend, but she turned out to be fashionably late alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Olivia Rodrigo made her MET Gala debut. Picture: Getty

RiRi rocked up in an all-black Balenciaga gown while A$AP wore a patchwork robe by Eli Russell Linnetz – which he later took off to reveal a vintage tuxedo underneath.

A few celebrities also made their MET debut, with US Open 2021 champion Emma Raducanu receiving an invite hours after her big win on Sunday.

Blogger Emma Chamberlain and 'Drivers License' singer Olivia Rodrigo also joined the party for the first time.

