Why The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Lil Nas X At The VMAs

Lil Nas X' VMAs performance was on a level of its own. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Lil Nas X took the bar to a whole new level with his MTV VMAs performance.

Lil Nas X not only won three MTV VMAs, he put on one of the biggest performances of the night just days ahead of his debut album's release.

Joined by Jack Harlow for ‘Industry Baby’, Lil Nas X strutted onto the stage as part of a marching band, quickly whipping off his uniform to join his troupe of incredible dancers.

Recreating the prison set from the music video, the 22-year-old and his dancers had some seriously impressive choreography under a huge shower after taking over the entire stage.

Lil Nas X performed 'Industry Baby' at the VMAs. Picture: Getty

Lil Nas has faced homophobic abuse in the past, but he shut down every single hater with his performance on Sunday night.

Even Billie Eilish was caught looking awe-struck at what he was bringing to the stage.

And ever since, the rapper’s name has been all over Twitter as fans praise his truly show-stealing performance.

“Lil Nas X really said f*** you homophobic people let me enjoy myself in front of everyone,” one person accurately tweeted.

Billie Eilish watching lil nas x is the best, ever!!! pic.twitter.com/uHdKg3G3dX — Fℓávια 🪐 (@billiemyl0vee) September 13, 2021

Lil Nas X thanked 'the gay agenda' after his VMAs win. Picture: Getty

“Lil Nas X popping that booty in the prison shower on the VMA stage. So proud of him,” wrote another.

A third fan agreed: “Lil Nas X did what needed to be done with the shower choreography!”

The pop star hinted at what kind of night fans were in for when he arrived on the red carpet in a sensational, glitzy lavender jumpsuit complete with an extravagant long train.

The off-shoulder ensemble was designed by Versace and he chose to team the look with matching, square-toed boots.

Lil Nas X wore a Versace gown to the VMAs. Picture: Getty

Later that night Lil Nas went on to win three awards, including Video of the Year for ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.

In his acceptance speech the ‘Old Town Road’ singer thanked the LGBTQ community for their continuous support.

“Let’s go,” he said. “Wow, oh my God. Okay, first I wanna say thank you to the gay agenda, let’s go gay agenda!”

Lil Nas X will release his debut album 'Montero' on 17 September, and it includes some huge collaborations such as Miley Cyrus, Elton John and Megan Thee Stallion.

