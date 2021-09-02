Lil Nas X's Debut Album: Everything You Need To Know About 'Montero'

All the details on Lil Nas X's upcoming debut record
All the details on Lil Nas X's upcoming debut record. Picture: Lil Nas X/Instagram/Getty

Here is everything we already know about the release of Lil Nas X's debut album, 'Montero'.

Lil Nas X's debut album is nearly here!

After the young rapper burst onto the scenes in 2019 with the unforgettable 'Old Town Road' and its slew of remixes, we are now finally about to be treated to a full album from the young musical prodigy.

The 22-year-old industry powerhouse has gone from strength to strength with hits like 'Industry Baby' and 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'.

Lil Nas X Shuts Down Homophobic Comments Over Industry Baby Music Video

Here's everything you need to know about the record, from featuring artists to the tracklist to its release date...

Lil Nas X's debut album will be called 'Montero'
Lil Nas X's debut album will be called 'Montero'. Picture: Lil Nas X/Twitter
Lil Nas X's long-awaited first big project is nearly here
Lil Nas X's long-awaited first big project is nearly here. Picture: Lil Nas X/Instagram

When is Lil Nas X's debut album coming out?

Lil Nas X finally put the rumours to rest and announced the release date in late August for his long-awaited debut record.

Mark your calendars for September 17th – the already majorly hyped album will be landing on streaming platforms in no time at all.

The album is called 'Montero' after the 22-year-old's birthname, Montero Lamar Hill; the lead single from the project was also titled after the star – we love to see self-love!

Who is featured on Lil Nas X's 'Montero'?

The hit-maker has racked up quite an impressive collection of names for features on the upcoming album!

From musical icons like Elton John to pop sensations like Miley Cyrus – he's got all the genres covered for 'Montero'.

In total, the 'Industry Baby' singer has collaborated with six artists to bring his vision to life, we can't wait to hear what he came up with working alongside Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and of course Jack Harlow.

Megan Thee Stallion has been announced as a feature on 'Montero'
Megan Thee Stallion has been announced as a feature on 'Montero'. Picture: Getty
Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X work together again
Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X work together again. Picture: Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Lil Nas X reveals tracklist for 'Montero'

On September 1st, Lil Nas treated the Twittersphere to yet another teaser trailer for the upcoming project.

The video is reminiscent of the iconic 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' music video as it shows a naked Nas falling through clouds before animated text dons the screen, revealing the tracklisting for the record.

A new song is even playing out in the background of the clip... we can't wait to hear more!

The debut studio album features fifteen tracks as well as some very impressive collaborators. Watch the trailer below:

'Montero' Tracklist:

  1. Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
  2. Dead Right Now
  3. Industry Baby [Featuring Jack Harlow]
  4. That’s What I Want
  5. The Art of Realization
  6. Scoop [Featuring Doja Cat]
  7. One of Me [Featuring. Elton John]
  8. Lost in the Citadel
  9. Dolla Sign Slime [Featuring Megan Thee Stallion]
  10. Tales of Dominica
  11. Sun Goes Down
  12. Void
  13. Don’t Want It
  14. Life After Salem
  15. Am I Dreaming [Featuring Miley Cyrus]

