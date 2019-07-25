BTS' RM Joins Remix Of Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road'

BTS' rapper, RM, has joined Lil Nas X's latest remix of 'Old Town Road', which is called 'Seoul Town Road'.

Lil Nas X, who rose to fame with his Yeehaw Challenge, collaborated with BTS' rapper, RM, for a remix of 'Old Town Road'.

The two-minute-long remix is called 'Seoul Town Road', and the artwork shows a black horse galloping alongside a purple one.

The American rapper has recently released remixes of the track with Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug and Mason Ramsey, and has even joked about remixes with Dolly Parton and Peppa Pig.

Recently, Lil Nas X wrote to his 2.3 million Twitter followers, saying "seoul town road joining the 79 other old town road remixes".

'Old Town Road' has peaked at Number 2 on the Official Big Top 40, and has spent 16 weeks in the charts.

On the day of 'Seoul Town Road', Lil Nas X wrote that this may be the last remix of 'Old Town Road'... But we'll believe it when we see it.