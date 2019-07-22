Watch: Lil Nas X Corrects His Own Wikipedia Page

22 July 2019, 07:26

Lil Nas X has become a sensation after his hit 'Old Town Road', so he took it upon himself to correct all of the wrong facts in his Wikipedia page.

Lil Nas X edited his own Wikipedia page, following his success with hits 'Old Town Road' and 'Panini'. The star - who seemingly came out as gay, recently - took part in Capital's Wikipedia Fact Check.

The 20-year-old spoke about his Yeehaw Challenge, entering the Billboard Country charts, as well as running a fan account for Nicki Minaj.

