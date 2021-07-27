Lil Nas X Shuts Down Homophobic Comments Over Industry Baby Music Video

By Capital FM

Lil Nas X takes a stand against homophobic comments after the release of his 'Industry Baby' music video that celebrated sexuality.

Lil Nas X isn't standing for the homophobic comments that have been made about his most recent music video release for 'Industry Baby' with Jack Harlow.

The 22-year-old rapper took to social media to put trolls in their place and use his platform to continue educating the masses on how homophobia plagues the music industry.

Here's what Lil Nas had to say about the close-minded comments...

The 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' star has received much praise for his free and confident display of sexuality within his music videos, 'Industry Baby' showed Lil Nas in a series of steamy scenes that celebrated his queer identity.

However, the singer was hit with a slew of disrespectful tweets that targeted queer artists and spread a harmful rhetoric – Nas was sure to set the record straight.

He took to Twitter and said his piece in response to a now-deleted tweet: "Many, if not all, of these artists had to hide their sexuality for majority of their career."

The musical powerhouse went on to highlight some uncomfortable truths about how the industry treats LGBTQ+ artists.

"You seem to only respect gay artists when the gay part is tucked away."

many, if not all, of these artists had to hide their sexuality for majority of their career. you seem to only respect gay artists when the gay part is tucked away. you don’t like me because i embrace my sexuality instead of hiding it and never speaking on it for your comfort. https://t.co/s1e4V6Uh1n — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 25, 2021

He ended the tweet on a poignant note: "You don’t like me because I embrace my sexuality instead of hiding it and never speaking on it for your comfort."

Fans were quick to praise the 'Old Town Road' singer's unfiltered reaction in the replies.

Twitter users rallied around the star, one wrote: "Please never stop fighting, you represent millions of people and are part of a community that his been bruised and looked down on, but you always keep your head up and that's the inspiration I get, going through me accepting a part of myself I hated for so long."

The young star continues to be an inspiration to LGBTQ+ individuals, creating representation for the artists that will come after him.

Lil Nas X never ceases to use his voice for the greater good!

