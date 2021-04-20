Is Addison Rae Dating Jack Harlow?

20 April 2021, 15:18

Addison Rae was spotted hanging out with Jack Harlow
Addison Rae was spotted hanging out with Jack Harlow. Picture: Getty
TikTok star Addison Rae has sparked speculation she’s dating rapper Jack Harlow.

Addison Rae, 20, may have recently cooled things off with on-off boyfriend Bryce Hall, 21, but she’s now reportedly dating Jack Harlow, 23.

Inside Kourtney Kardashian And Addison Rae’s Friendship: From How They Met To Dating Rumours

'What's Poppin' rapper Jack and Addison were spotted hanging out at a boxing match and eagle-eyed TikTok fans have been piecing together the clues as to whether they’re dating.

Bryce Hall was seemingly furious about the Addison Rae/Jack Harlow dating rumours
Bryce Hall was seemingly furious about the Addison Rae/Jack Harlow dating rumours. Picture: Bryce Hall/Twitter

Is Addison Rae dating Jack Harlow?

Addison cleared up the rumours she’s dating Jack by simply tweeting: “I’m single.”

They were first seen together at the Triller Fight Club boxing match in Atlanta according to a post on @TikTokRoom after fans identified the ‘Obsessed’ singer’s hand in a photo of Jack with Pete Davidson.

The account also claimed Addison had been hanging out with Jack over the weekend and had liked some of his Instagram posts.

Addison’s ex Bryce was seemingly furious over the thought of the social media sensation moving on to someone else, tweeting: “I’m about to explode man.”

He also tweeted and deleted: “Downgrade.”

“F*****g me, telling me u love me then sneaking around w/ someone else… that f*****g hurts,” Bryce added.

Ouch.

They’ve also since unfollowed each other on Instagram.

