Is Addison Rae dating Jack Harlow?

20 April 2021, 15:18
TikTok star Addison Rae has sparked speculation she’s dating rapper Jack Harlow.
Addison Rae, 20, may have recently cooled things off with on-off boyfriend Bryce Hall, 21, but she’s now reportedly dating Jack Harlow, 23.
'What's Poppin' rapper Jack and Addison were spotted hanging out at a boxing match and eagle-eyed TikTok fans have been piecing together the clues as to whether they’re dating.
Addison cleared up the rumours she’s dating Jack by simply tweeting: “I’m single.”
They were first seen together at the Triller Fight Club boxing match in Atlanta according to a post on @TikTokRoom after fans identified the ‘Obsessed’ singer’s hand in a photo of Jack with Pete Davidson.
The account also claimed Addison had been hanging out with Jack over the weekend and had liked some of his Instagram posts.
I’m single— Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) April 19, 2021
this bryce hall and addison rae drama is kinda interesting i’m ngl. apparently her and jack harlow are a thing?😭 pic.twitter.com/t79hdNLqVr— izza || FG supremacy (@n0tizza) April 19, 2021
Addison’s ex Bryce was seemingly furious over the thought of the social media sensation moving on to someone else, tweeting: “I’m about to explode man.”
He also tweeted and deleted: “Downgrade.”
“F*****g me, telling me u love me then sneaking around w/ someone else… that f*****g hurts,” Bryce added.
Ouch.
They’ve also since unfollowed each other on Instagram.
