Is Addison Rae Dating Jack Harlow?

Addison Rae was spotted hanging out with Jack Harlow. Picture: Getty

TikTok star Addison Rae has sparked speculation she’s dating rapper Jack Harlow.

Addison Rae, 20, may have recently cooled things off with on-off boyfriend Bryce Hall, 21, but she’s now reportedly dating Jack Harlow, 23.

'What's Poppin' rapper Jack and Addison were spotted hanging out at a boxing match and eagle-eyed TikTok fans have been piecing together the clues as to whether they’re dating.

Bryce Hall was seemingly furious about the Addison Rae/Jack Harlow dating rumours. Picture: Bryce Hall/Twitter

Is Addison Rae dating Jack Harlow?

Addison cleared up the rumours she’s dating Jack by simply tweeting: “I’m single.”

They were first seen together at the Triller Fight Club boxing match in Atlanta according to a post on @TikTokRoom after fans identified the ‘Obsessed’ singer’s hand in a photo of Jack with Pete Davidson.

The account also claimed Addison had been hanging out with Jack over the weekend and had liked some of his Instagram posts.

I’m single — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) April 19, 2021

this bryce hall and addison rae drama is kinda interesting i’m ngl. apparently her and jack harlow are a thing?😭 pic.twitter.com/t79hdNLqVr — izza || FG supremacy (@n0tizza) April 19, 2021

Addison’s ex Bryce was seemingly furious over the thought of the social media sensation moving on to someone else, tweeting: “I’m about to explode man.”

He also tweeted and deleted: “Downgrade.”

“F*****g me, telling me u love me then sneaking around w/ someone else… that f*****g hurts,” Bryce added.

Ouch.

They’ve also since unfollowed each other on Instagram.

