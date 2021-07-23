WATCH: Lil Nas X And Jack Harlow Escape Prison In ‘Industry Baby’ Music Video

23 July 2021, 14:35

Lil Nas X releases colourful new music video with Jack Harlow
Lil Nas X releases colourful new music video with Jack Harlow. Picture: Instgram/YouTube
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Don't miss Lil Nas X dancing up a storm in the saucy music video for 'Industry Baby'...

Lil Nas X never ceases to deliver when it comes to his electric music videos!

The 22-year old musical powerhouse released 'Industry Baby' on Friday with rapper, Jack Harlow – and the video is a sight to behold.

His third single this year features production from Kanye West and Take a Daytrip, the high-production video shows Nas and Jack breaking out of jail in a steamy display – fans can't stop rewatching!

Lil Nas X Shares Steamy Kiss During BET Awards Performance

The song is a direct commentary on their fame and success, and the impact of being in the limelight – not to mention there are several Easter eggs scattered throughout the video...

Lil Nas X releases single, 'Industry Baby'
Lil Nas X releases single, 'Industry Baby'. Picture: Lil Nas X/Twitter

Lil Nas' thrilling music video streak continues with yet another elaborate storytelling masterpiece!

The trending video opens with the 'Montero (Call Me By You Name)' rapper appearing before a court, receiving a guilty sentence.

The cheeky scene was teased on the star's Tik Tok last week after he poked fun at the 'Satan Shoes' controversy that surrounded his steamy live performances!

Lil Nas X knows how to laugh off the publicity in the most creative way!

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X finally release their highly-awaited collaboration
Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X finally release their highly-awaited collaboration. Picture: Lil Nas X/Instagram

The video follows Lil Nas as he goes to prison... and it gets interesting!

From a Grammy-award-filled jail cell, to a half-dressed dance mob, to a steamy shower scene – this video has it all.

It really packs a punch considering it's less than four minutes long – we expect no less from the star!

Lil Nas stans have even spotted a poster in the background of the video that depicts his iconic onstage kiss at the BET awards – iconic!

Ahead of the showstopping video's release, the rapper forwarned audiences on Twitter that "THE INDUSTRY BABY IS NOT FOR YOUR KIDS!"

We can't say he didn't give us a heads-up when it comes to his saucy antics...

Watch the tantalising video yourself!

We hope to see many more of the pop prodigy's iconic music videos – nobody quite does it like Lil Nas X!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Camila Cabello is releasing a new album in 2021

Camila Cabello 2021 Album Updates, New Music & All The Details

All the dumped Love Island contestants

Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2021? All The Dumped Contestants

Tommy Dorfman comes out as transgender

13 Reasons Why Star Tommy Dorfman Comes Out As Transgender Woman

Anne-Marie & Little Mix's collaboration is everything

Who Anne-Marie & Little Mix Sampled On ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’

Niall Horan's studio session has fans wanting a third album.

Niall Horan’s Third Album: Release Date, Collaborations & What We Know So Far

Tensions rise in the Love Island villa as Hugo puts Toby on blast

Team Hugo Vs Team Toby – Who The Islanders Are Siding With As Re-Coupling Splits The Villa

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2