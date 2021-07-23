WATCH: Lil Nas X And Jack Harlow Escape Prison In ‘Industry Baby’ Music Video

Lil Nas X releases colourful new music video with Jack Harlow. Picture: Instgram/YouTube

By Capital FM

Don't miss Lil Nas X dancing up a storm in the saucy music video for 'Industry Baby'...

Lil Nas X never ceases to deliver when it comes to his electric music videos!

The 22-year old musical powerhouse released 'Industry Baby' on Friday with rapper, Jack Harlow – and the video is a sight to behold.

His third single this year features production from Kanye West and Take a Daytrip, the high-production video shows Nas and Jack breaking out of jail in a steamy display – fans can't stop rewatching!

Lil Nas X Shares Steamy Kiss During BET Awards Performance

The song is a direct commentary on their fame and success, and the impact of being in the limelight – not to mention there are several Easter eggs scattered throughout the video...

Lil Nas X releases single, 'Industry Baby'. Picture: Lil Nas X/Twitter

Lil Nas' thrilling music video streak continues with yet another elaborate storytelling masterpiece!

The trending video opens with the 'Montero (Call Me By You Name)' rapper appearing before a court, receiving a guilty sentence.

The cheeky scene was teased on the star's Tik Tok last week after he poked fun at the 'Satan Shoes' controversy that surrounded his steamy live performances!

Lil Nas X knows how to laugh off the publicity in the most creative way!

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X finally release their highly-awaited collaboration. Picture: Lil Nas X/Instagram

sorry but I wanna go to that jail with the hot pink outfits 😩💖 #IndustryBaby pic.twitter.com/uLszwRevR1 — City Cat C.C. (@ccfreshmanstrom) July 23, 2021

The video follows Lil Nas as he goes to prison... and it gets interesting!

From a Grammy-award-filled jail cell, to a half-dressed dance mob, to a steamy shower scene – this video has it all.

It really packs a punch considering it's less than four minutes long – we expect no less from the star!

Lil Nas stans have even spotted a poster in the background of the video that depicts his iconic onstage kiss at the BET awards – iconic!

why is every lil nas x music video so hard. the choreography, the style: #IndustryBaby #IndustryBaby pic.twitter.com/hzqILqGPNC — Dominique Jackson (@RapSheetTv) July 23, 2021

saying this in advance so y’all won’t blame me. THE INDUSTRY BABY VIDEO IS NOT FOR YOUR KIDS! — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 20, 2021

Ahead of the showstopping video's release, the rapper forwarned audiences on Twitter that "THE INDUSTRY BABY IS NOT FOR YOUR KIDS!"

We can't say he didn't give us a heads-up when it comes to his saucy antics...

Watch the tantalising video yourself!

We hope to see many more of the pop prodigy's iconic music videos – nobody quite does it like Lil Nas X!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital