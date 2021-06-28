Lil Nas X Shares Steamy Kiss During BET Awards Performance

28 June 2021, 14:35 | Updated: 28 June 2021, 16:24

Lil Nas X puts on a steamy display at the BET Awards
Lil Nas X puts on a steamy display at the BET Awards. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lil Nas X put on an electric live performance at the BET Awards and celebrated his sexuality with a steamy onstage kiss...

Lil Nas X treated fans to yet another performance of smash-hit 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday – and the star even shared a passionate smooch in the process.

It wasn't just the costumes, vocals and choreography that got audiences talking... Lil Nas packed on the PDA with one of his male dancers – what a way to see out Pride Month!

How Celebs Have Been Celebrating Pride Month 2021 - From Niall Horan to Lady Gaga

The unexpected kiss came at the end of the 22-year-old singer's set and caused quite the stir online – but Nas isn't standing for it...

Lil Nas X gives an electric performance of 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)')
Lil Nas X gives an electric performance of 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'). Picture: Getty

The performance stayed true to the saucy viral music video that has amassed over 270 million views at the time of writing.

The rendition paid homage to Michael Jackson's 'Remember The Time' music video, using a similar costume and set design that calls back to Ancient Egypt.

Lil Nas looked a vision dressed as a pharaoh, donning a head-to-toe gold ensemble complete with bedazzled knee-high boots as he sang his hit track.

Lil Nas X breaks gender boundaries with his BET Awards red carpet looks
Lil Nas X breaks gender boundaries with his BET Awards red carpet looks. Picture: Getty

It wasn't until the end of the epic performance that audiences were treated to a long passionate kiss that the singer shared with his backup dancer.

The rapper received a standing ovation and a wave of admiration online over the iconic performance, however, some social media users criticised the romantic display.

Lil Nas took to Twitter to fire back at the negativity, writing: "Y’all really like to pretend homosexuality didn’t exist in african culture [sic]."

The celebration of homosexuality was commended online, with many praising the singer for representing queer black culture.

Fans were quick to point out the much needed representation that the star brings to the industry, paving the way for future black and gay artists!

We can't wait to see Lil Nas' next show-stopping performance!

