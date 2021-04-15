Exclusive

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

After the likes of Billy Ray Cyrus and Diplo remixed 'Old Town Road', Lil Nas X has his eyes set on the 'Umbrella' singer collaborating with him.

Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' spent 26 weeks in The Official Big Top 40 charts, after Billy Ray Cyrus collaborated on the remix.

Now, Lil Nas X is hoping to have a similar success with his latest single, 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'; teasing that Rihanna and Bad Bunny may be on the remix.

> Lil Nas X Gets Surprised By His Idol, Ellie Goulding

Lil Nas X dropped his single, 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Lil Nas X said that he'd like Rihanna and Bad Bunny to remix 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), and was quick to look quick off camera.

Roman Kemp picked up on this, saying "It makes me feel like this may already be in the pipeline," only for Lil Nas X to deny it and say "I wish!

"What if I ask for it? I don't want to jinx it," he continued, insisting that he doesn't put it out into the world at risk of it not happening.

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With The Biggest Stars On Our App

Lil Nas X has recently rented several Airbnb apartments, to record his upcoming debut studio album, which will also be called 'Montero'.