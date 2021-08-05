Miley Cyrus Reaches Out To DaBaby Following His Homophobic Comments

5 August 2021, 15:08

Miley Cyrus has spoken out about cancel culture after DaBaby came under fire
Miley Cyrus has spoken out about cancel culture after DaBaby came under fire. Picture: Alamy
DaBaby sparked outrage with his homophobic comments last month and now Miley Cyrus has DM’ed the rapper on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus has reached out to DaBaby following the homophobic comments he made during his Rolling Loud set in Miami last month.

The rapper’s on stage rant about HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ+ community sparked outrage online and now the former Disney star has offered to educate DaBaby as she spoke out about ‘cancel culture’.

Miley shared a statement on Instagram, where she revealed she DM’ed DaBaby as she asked the 'Rockstar' hitmaker to "check your DMS".

She added: “Would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!”

Miley Cyrus offered to educate DaBaby about the LGBTQ+ community
Miley Cyrus offered to educate DaBaby about the LGBTQ+ community. Picture: @mileycyrus/Instagram

Miley called for “forgiveness and compassion” for DaBaby, as her full post read: “As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance and open mindedness.

“The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture…but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication & connection.

“It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds."

Miley Cyrus reached out to DaBaby on social media
Miley Cyrus reached out to DaBaby on social media. Picture: @mileycyrus/Instagram
DaBaby apologised for his 'hurtful' homophobic comments
DaBaby apologised for his 'hurtful' homophobic comments. Picture: @dababy/Instagram

“There’s no room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!", she added.

Many fans took to the comments to praise Miley for reaching out to the rapper.

This comes just days after DaBaby shared a statement on Instagram, apologising for the “hurtful and triggering comments” he made.

