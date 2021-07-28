Dua Lipa 'Surprised And Horrified' Over DaBaby's Homophobic Comments At Live Show

28 July 2021, 14:20

Dua Lipa hits out at homophobic comments
Dua Lipa hits out at homophobic comments.
Dua Lipa responds to the homophobic comments made by collaborator, DaBaby, at Miami's Rolling Loud Festival.

Dua Lipa has posted a statement to her socials after DaBaby came under fire for his homophobic comments made during a live performance.

DaBaby said some derogative comments about HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ+ community to the crowd during his set at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami on Sunday.

Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Here's what the songstress had to say in response to the upsetting speech...

Dua Lipa spoke out on Instagram
Dua Lipa spoke out on Instagram

On Tuesday, Dua took to Instagram to share a statement that addressed the controversy.

She posted the text to her Instagram story: "I'm surprised and horrified at DaBaby's comments. I really don't recognise this as the person I worked with."

The 'Love Again' singer has been a long-standing ally of the LGBTQ+ community, with many of her releases being considered anthems to queer people.

Dua Lipa has been a vocal ally to the queer community
Dua Lipa has been a vocal ally to the queer community

The 25-year-old star further cemented that her support is with the community.

She continued: "I know my fans know where my heart lies and I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS."

Dua Lipa released a statement in response to DaBaby's performance
Dua Lipa released a statement in response to DaBaby's performance

Dua and DaBaby had collaborated on a popular remix of her smash hit 'Levitating' that was featured on the deluxe edition of 'Future Nostalgia'.

Pop singer, Victoria Monét, even offered up her vocals to replace DaBaby's role in the remix as news of the controversial comments broke.

