Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ Lyrics – What She’s Really Singing About

Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' is one of her biggest hits on 'Future Nostalgia'. Picture: Getty

Dua Lipa’s song ‘Levitating’ is just one of the bops from her album ‘Future Nostalgia’ and the galactic-inspired lyrics have been going round fans’ heads for weeks.

Dua Lipa released ‘Levitating’ as a single after including it alongside some of her biggest bangers on ‘Future Nostalgia’ such as ‘Don’t Start Now’, ‘Physical’ and ‘Cool’ – all of which have lyrics we’ve been singing since the EP was released.

‘Levitating’ is the tune of the moment Dua has recently performed on The American Music Awards and The Graham Norton Show, and she’ll no doubt perform it at her virtual one-off concert, Studio 2054.

While the video is something we’ll be trying to recreate next time we’re in a hotel lift, the lyrics are full of phrases we can imagine Dua having tattooed on her arm.

If you wondered what the lyrics are, and what Dua’s actually singing about, here’s a little breakdown for you:

Dua Lipa literally levitated for her AMAs performance. Picture: Getty

What do Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’ lyrics mean?

Considering both ‘Future Nostalgia’ and its club remix album are just pure dance-pop anthems we’re not going to delve too deep into this one.

But it’s pretty obvious by the music video alone ‘Levitating’ is about something we can only reminisce from our pre-pandemic lives; letting go on the dance floor – and of course locking eyes with a certain someone at the same time.

The giveaway is in the lyrics: “I got you, moonlight, you’re my starlight / I need you all night, come on, dance with me.”

Is anyone else imagining Dua and boyfriend Anwar Hadid twirling around their kitchen singing the lyrics?

Dua Lipa performed 'Levitating' at the AMAs. Picture: Getty

She spoke to Apple Music about the idea behind the song and her answer just shows how much more creative she got for this album: “This is about me exploring happy songs and doing something that’s not ‘dance crying.’

“It’s about having fun and meeting someone and falling in love and thinking, ‘You’ve probably met me at the perfect time, let’s just go for it.’ It’s the feeling when love makes you feel like you’re levitating. It’s otherworldly.”

Dua Lipa ‘Levitating’ lyrics

If you wanna run away with me, I know a galaxy

And I can take you for a ride

I had a premonition that we fell into a rhythm

Where the music don't stop for life

Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes

Shining just the way I like

If you're feeling like you need a little bit of company

You met me at the perfect time

[Pre-Chorus]

You want me, I want you, baby

My sugarboo, I'm levitating

The Milky Way, we're renegading Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Chorus]

I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight

I need you all night, come on, dance with me I'm levitating

You, moonlight, you're my starlight (You're the moonlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me I'm levitating

[Verse 2]

I believe that you're for me, I feel it in our energy

I see us written in the stars

We can go wherever, so let's do it now or never

Baby, nothing's ever, ever too far

Glitter in the sky, glitter in our eyes

Shining just the way we are I feel like we're forever every time we get together

But whatever, let's get lost on Mars

[Pre-Chorus]

You want me, I want you, baby

My sugarboo, I'm levitating

The Milky Way, we're renegading

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Chorus]

I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I'm levitating

You, moonlight, you're my starlight (You're the moonlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me I'm levitating

[Post-Chorus]

You can fly away with me tonight

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah I'm levitating (Woo)

You can fly away with me tonight

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Woo)

[Bridge]

My love is like a rocket, watch it blast off

And I'm feeling so electric, dance my ass off

And even if I wanted to, I can't stop

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

My love is like a rocket, watch it blast off

And I'm feeling so electric, dance my ass off

And even if I wanted to, I can't stop

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

You want me, I want you, baby

My sugarboo, I'm levitating

The Milky Way, we're renegading

[Chorus]

I got you (Yeah), moonlight, you're my starlight

I need you all night (All night), come on, dance with me

I'm levitating (Woo)

[Post-Chorus]

You can fly away with me tonight (Tonight)

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Take you for a ride)

I'm levitating (Woo)

You can fly away with me tonight (Tonight)

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Let me take you for a ride)

[Chorus]

I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight (You are my starlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me (Come on, dance with me)

I'm levitating

You, moonlight, you're my starlight (You're the moonlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me I'm levitating

