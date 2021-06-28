Dua Lipa Reveals Rescheduling to 'Future Nostalgia' European Tour Dates

28 June 2021, 11:15 | Updated: 28 June 2021, 15:20

Dua Lipa wrote a heartfelt announcement on Instagram about rescheduled upcoming tour dates
Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dua Lipa reveals to fans the difficult decision to postpone the UK and European dates of her tour. Here's what she said...

Dua Lipa told her followers that she’s ‘heartbroken’ as she announced the rescheduling to the European leg of her long-awaited ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour.

The wildly successful sophomore album from the pop sensation was released in March 2020 – the tour has been subject to many delays and difficulties due to lockdown restrictions.

Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?

While many dates of the 'Future Nostalgia' tour will be going ahead, no dates have been announced for the postponed UK shows...

Dua Lipa is desperate to get back to touring
Picture: Getty

The 'Levitating' singer took to her social platforms to break the news to fans, she wrote: "I'm utterly heartbroken that we’re not able to proceed with my UK and European tour this September and October."

It seems certain that new concert dates will be confirmed soon as the star went on to say: "Please hold onto your tickets, as they remain valid for the rescheduled dates."

Dua Lipa announces that her UK tour dates must be resceduled
Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua has made countless award show performances this past last year with smash hits like 'Don't Start Now', 'Break My Heart' and 'Hallucinate' – the live 'Future Nostalgia' renditions have taken online audiences by storm...

Now, the 25-year-old is desperate to get back to entertaining her loyal fans in concert, she wrote: "I can’t wait to be back on stage and reunited with you all and have also added even more dates, which go on sale this week."

She signed off the heartfelt announcement post with "Love, Dua."

Dua Lipa revealed her urgency to get back to the stage
Picture: Dua Lipa/Instagram

Keep your eyes peeled for more announcements from the singer, hopefully, the postponed dates won't be too far in the future!

It's safe to say that Dua is keen to take her retro dance bops on the road!

