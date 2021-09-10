Here’s What’s Going On With Lil Nas X’s ‘Baby Bump’ & 'Pregnancy'

10 September 2021, 17:29

Lil Nas X 'baby' aka album is due 17 September
Lil Nas X 'baby' aka album is due 17 September. Picture: Getty / Lil Nas X/Instagram
‘Is Lil Nas X actually pregnant?’ We hear you cry.

Lil Nas X, 22, has been posting all about his ‘baby bump’ recently, leading fans not in the know with the ‘Montero’ singer to question whether he’s actually pregnant.

No, Lil Nas X is not actually pregnant, but there’s a reason he’s been posting pics of himself with a very real looking baby bump.

Why Did Nicki Minaj Pull Out Of MTV VMAs 2021 Performance?

Here’s the lowdown you need…

Lil Nas X confused fans after announcing his 'pregnancy'
Lil Nas X confused fans after announcing his 'pregnancy'. Picture: Getty

Is Lil Nas X really pregnant?

Lil Nas X isn’t pregnant as far as we know, but when he posted photos of his ‘pregnancy photo shoot’, it looked like he had an IRL baby bump.

The pop star posted the picture to announce the the release of his upcoming album ‘Montero’, but it wasn’t long before he received backlash from the trans community over using the bump to plug his new music.

“SURPRISE! I can’t believe i’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy 'MONTERO' is due September 17, 2021," he wrote alongside the pictures.

Lil Nas X keeps posting pictures of his 'baby bump'
Lil Nas X keeps posting pictures of his 'baby bump'. Picture: Lil Nas X/Instagram

Days after the ‘pregnancy’ photos and the criticism that came with it, Lil Nas X and his team set up a ‘baby registry’ for people to donate to LGBTQ and human rights nonprofit organisations.

The website lists 15 charities alongside each of the track names on his upcoming album.

He’s continued to post pictures of his fake bump, leading fans to think he’ll perform with it up until his new album’s release.

