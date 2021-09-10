Why Did Nicki Minaj Pull Out Of MTV VMAs 2021 Performance?

Nicki Minaj cancelled her MTV VMAs 2021 performance
Nicki Minaj cancelled her MTV VMAs 2021 performance. Picture: Getty
Nicki Minaj is the second artist to cancel her performance at the MTV VMAs.

Nicki Minaj pulled out of performing at the MTV VMAs days before it was set to air, but is yet to reveal her reason why.

In a fan Q&A on Twitter, she replied to a fan who asked if she’s performing at the Sunday night ceremony.

Why Did Lorde Pull Out Of The MTV VMAs?

And she responded: “I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day.”

Nicki Minaj has had to pull out of the MTV VMAs 2021
Nicki Minaj has had to pull out of the MTV VMAs 2021. Picture: Getty

Nicki cleared up any rumours of conflict before they even started, adding: “I love those guys at MTV… Next year we there baby.”

The 38-year-old rapper would have been performing alongside the likes of Doja Cat, who is also hosting, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X.

Normani has since been added to the line-up.

Why did Nicki Minaj pull out of the MTV VMAs?

Nicki hasn’t yet confirmed why she pulled out of performing at the MTV VMAs, but her cancellation came a few days after Lorde too withdrew from the line-up.

Lorde cancelled her own show due to the “very necessary” Covid safety measures in place after planning a performance with a large group of dancers that would have made social distancing very tricky.

Nicki Minaj was originally on the MTV VMAs 2021 performer line-up
Nicki Minaj was originally on the MTV VMAs 2021 performer line-up. Picture: Getty
Normani has been added to the VMAs schedule after Nicki Minaj pulled out
Normani has been added to the VMAs schedule after Nicki Minaj pulled out. Picture: Getty

Nicki’s reason for pulling out of the schedule may be a similar reason to Lorde’s, as the ’Starships’ rapper is known for going all out for her stage shows.

Other artists set to perform include Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker.

