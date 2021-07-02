Taylor Swift's 'Renegade' Lyrics Touch On Mental Health And Relationships

Taylor Swift has released new music yet again! Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift has graced us with yet another release! She opens up about mental health in 'Renegade', a new song featuring her 'folklore' collaborators... let's break down the lyrics!

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly a song-making machine as she drops yet another collaboration, seemingly out of nowhere!

'Renegade' is another indie-folk collaboration with the minds behind Taylor's wildly successful lockdown albums, 'folklore' and 'evermore'.

Why Fans Are Shocked That Taylor Swift’s Next Album Is ‘Red’ And Not ‘1989’

Between the announcement of 'Red (Taylor's Version)', the reimagination of 'Fearless' and both her lockdown albums... Miss Swift shows no signs of stopping with a year full to the brim with releases!

Who are Taylor's collaborators? Is the song about Joe Alwyn? What do the lyrics mean? We've got the answers to all your questions...

Taylor Swift releases a new song in collaboration with her favourite artists. Picture: Album Artwork/Taylor Swift

The single comes after the industry powerhouse announced that 'Red' will be the next album from her discography to be reimagined – it's arriving to streaming platforms in November.

'Renegade' is a continuation of the eclectic, ethereal style that Taylor introduced her fanbase to with her sister albums of 2020.

The 'Cardigan' singer has tapped into a more experimental vein of her songwriting style with this collaboration, adding another string to her very impressive musical bow.

Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner are frequent collaborators. Picture: Getty

Big Red Machine is an folktronica musical project between Justin Vernon, of Bon Iver, and Aaron Dessner, the producer of Taylor's last two records.

The alternative indie track was recorded in the same space Taylor filmed her Disney+ special, Folklore: the long pond studio sessions.

The 'The Man' songwriter lay down her vocals for the track when isolating with her Aaron the same week they won 'Album of the Year' at the Grammy's!

What has Taylor said about her Big Red Machine collaboration?

The busy songstress took to her social media platforms to celebrate the surprise release, she gushed: "I can’t believe I get to work with Aaron Dessner.

"When Aaron came into my life, I was ushered into his world of free-flowing creativity where you don’t overthink, you just make music."

Taylor seems limitlessly inspired when talking about her new strain of indie-folk projects with her collaborators: "A song we wrote (which also features Justin Vernon) is out today! It’s called Renegade. Thanks Aaron for asking me to show up at your party."

In a matter of months we get pop sensations like 'Fearless' dancing back into the charts as well as melancholy indie tunes... Taylor really can do it all.

What is Taylor's new track, 'Renegade', about?

The themes woven throughout 'Renegade' are that of relationships, anxiety and worry...

Although the sound of this track is more electronic than Taylor's previous works, a lot of parallels can be drawn in the songwriting style.

The track chronicles how mental health issues can affect a budding relationship, much like 'The Archer', a ballad from Taylor's 'Lover' record.

f. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

A re-occurring line in each verse of 'Renegade' calls back to the lyricism of 'Call It What You Want', the penultimate track on 'Reputation'.

The song opens with "I tapped on your window on your darkest night", and is strikingly similar to the 2017 lyric "starry eyes sparking up my darkest night."

All three aforementioned tracks are speculated to at least in part inspired by Taylor's long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift and Big Red Machine's 'Renegade' full lyrics

I tapped on your window on your darkest night

The shape of you was jagged and weak

There was nowhere for me to stay, but I stayed anyway

And if I would've known how many pieces you had crumbled into

I might have let them lay



Are you really gonna talk about timin’ in times like these?

And let all your damage, damage me

And carry your baggage up my street

And make me your future history, it's time

You've come a long way, open the blinds, let me see your face

You wouldn’t be the first renegade, to need somebody

Is it insensitive for me to say "Get your sh*t together so I can love you?"

Is it really your anxiety that stops you from givin' me everything?

Or do you just not want to?



I tapped on your window on your darkest night

The shape of you was jagged and weak

There was nowhere for me to stay, but I stayed anyway

You fire off missiles 'cause you hate yourself

And do you know you're demolishin' me?

And then you squeeze my hand as I'm about to leave



Are you really gonna talk about timin' in times like these?

And let all your damage, damage me

And carry your baggage up my street

And make me your future history, it's time

You’ve come a long way, open the blinds, let me see your face

You wouldn’t be the first renegade, to need somebody

Is it insensitive for me to say "Get your sh*t together so I can love you?"

Is it really your anxiety that stops you from givin' me everything?

Or do you just not want to?



And if I would have known

How sharp the pieces were you crumbled into

I might have let them lay



Are you really gonna talk about timin’ in times like these?

And let all your damage, damage me

And carry your baggage up my street

And make me your future history, it's time



You've come a long way, open the blinds, let me see your face

You wouldn't be the first renegade, to need somebody

To need somebody, to need somebody, to need somebody, to need

[Justin Vernon]

[Are you really gonna talk about timin’ in times like these?

And let all your damage, damage me

And carry your baggage up my street

And make me your future history, it's time]



Is it insensitive for me to say "Get your sh*t together so I can love you?"

You come a long way, open the blinds, let me see your face

You wouldn't be the first renegade, to need somebody



Is it really your anxiety that stops you from givin' me everything?

Or do you just not want to?

Taylor really is playing musical chairs when it comes to her genre... and we love it!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital