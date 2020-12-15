Why Taylor Swift Isn’t Doing A Third Album After ‘Folklore’ And ‘Evermore’

Taylor Swift fans hoping for a third surprise album can stop scouring ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ for more clues – the 'Willow' singer needs a break!

Taylor Swift truly saved 2020 with the surprise announcement of ‘Folklore’ in July and did it all over again just five months later when she dropped ‘Evermore’ with a few hours’ notice.

The surprise albums with a combined total of 31 new songs were born from Taylor’s time spent in quarantine, in which she admitted she just couldn’t stop writing.

And as Swifties analysed every lyric and every image from both, plucking out marriage theories and hints at her relationship with Joe Alwyn, they also predicted a third surprise album would be on the way.

Taylor Swift gifted fans two albums in 2020. Picture: PA

Eagle-eyed fans noticed ‘Woodvale’ was written in a light font on the album cover on ‘Folklore’, backing up their theory Taylor would be dropping yet another follow-up to ‘Evermore’.

However, she explained on Jimmy Kimmel it was actually a codename which was left there in a blunder.

Taylor explained: “When I was making Folklore, I was too afraid to unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and management. I didn’t tell anybody the album title until right before it came out.

“And so I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as Folklore, chose a random name, chose ‘Woodvale’, wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up, and then I decided I don’t actually want to have a title on the album covers.

Taylor Swift dropped 'Folklore' in July. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

'Evermore' is the follow-up to 'Folklore'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

“And we forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them.”

She then revealed ‘Evermore’ also had a codename called ‘November’, but they remembered to remove it the second time around.

And when Jimmy asked directly if there will be a third album, Taylor said: “Jimmy, I’m so tired, I’m so exhausted… I have nothing left!”

When Taylor announced ‘Evermore’ just a few hours before its release, she told fans: “I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore. evermore is out now.”

Unsurprisingly fans are clinging to the “may it continue” snippet in the hope for even more music.

And so are we, tbh, but Taylor defo needs to take a break first.

