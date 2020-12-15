Why Taylor Swift Isn’t Doing A Third Album After ‘Folklore’ And ‘Evermore’

15 December 2020, 12:45

Taylor Swift fans hoping for a third surprise album can stop scouring ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ for more clues – the 'Willow' singer needs a break!

Taylor Swift truly saved 2020 with the surprise announcement of ‘Folklore’ in July and did it all over again just five months later when she dropped ‘Evermore’ with a few hours’ notice.

The surprise albums with a combined total of 31 new songs were born from Taylor’s time spent in quarantine, in which she admitted she just couldn’t stop writing.

Is Taylor Swift Married? Here's Why The Internet Thinks So

And as Swifties analysed every lyric and every image from both, plucking out marriage theories and hints at her relationship with Joe Alwyn, they also predicted a third surprise album would be on the way.

Taylor Swift gifted fans two albums in 2020
Taylor Swift gifted fans two albums in 2020. Picture: PA

Eagle-eyed fans noticed ‘Woodvale’ was written in a light font on the album cover on ‘Folklore’, backing up their theory Taylor would be dropping yet another follow-up to ‘Evermore’.

However, she explained on Jimmy Kimmel it was actually a codename which was left there in a blunder.

Taylor explained: “When I was making Folklore, I was too afraid to unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and management. I didn’t tell anybody the album title until right before it came out.

“And so I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as Folklore, chose a random name, chose ‘Woodvale’, wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up, and then I decided I don’t actually want to have a title on the album covers.

Taylor Swift dropped 'Folklore' in July
Taylor Swift dropped 'Folklore' in July. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram
'Evermore' is the follow-up to 'Folklore'
'Evermore' is the follow-up to 'Folklore'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

“And we forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them.”

She then revealed ‘Evermore’ also had a codename called ‘November’, but they remembered to remove it the second time around.

And when Jimmy asked directly if there will be a third album, Taylor said: “Jimmy, I’m so tired, I’m so exhausted… I have nothing left!”

When Taylor announced ‘Evermore’ just a few hours before its release, she told fans: “I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore. evermore is out now.”

Unsurprisingly fans are clinging to the “may it continue” snippet in the hope for even more music.

And so are we, tbh, but Taylor defo needs to take a break first.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Taylor Swift News

More News

See more More News

Fans want to change their Netflix icons to Ariana Grande, of course

How To Change Your Icon On Netflix To Ariana Grande

Harry Styles has postponed more tour dates for 2021

Harry Styles Postpones More Tour Dates Planned For February And March

Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury are both boxers. But are they related?

Is Tommy Fury Related To Tyson Fury?

Louis Tomlinson has been with Eleanor Calder for two years

Louis Tomlinson And Girlfriend Eleanor Calder: Their Complete Relationship Timeline

Louis Tomlinson

Jesy Nelson has quit Little Mix. But why? What is the reason?

Why Has Jesy Nelson Left Little Mix?

Little Mix will go ahead with their planned 2021 'Confetti' tour

Will Little Mix Go Ahead With Their 2021 'Confetti' Tour Without Jesy Nelson?

Music

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Liam Payne impersonated Harry Styles

WATCH: Liam Payne Impersonates Harry Styles

Exclusive
Liam Payne spoke about performing with One Direction at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Liam Payne Reflects On Performing With One Direction At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Exclusive
Jason Derulo spoke about The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Jason Derulo Raves About How "Crazy" #BestOfCapitalJBB Line-Up Is