Taylor Swift Fills 'Fearless' Lyric Videos With Amazing Childhood Pictures & Home Videos

Taylor Swift filled her 'Fearless' lyric videos with childhood photos and videos. Picture: Getty / Taylor Swift/YouTube

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift really is taking us through a time warp with the release of ‘Fearless – Taylor’s Version’.

Taylor Swift, 31, knows where to hit us when it comes to her music – right in the feels, and that’s exactly why she’s filled her lyric videos for the new version of album ‘Fearless’ with unseen footage of herself during her childhood, on stage as a teen and larking about with bestie Abigail Anderson.

There’s also a series of iconic webcam selfies from a posing sesh Tay’s had in her bedroom and we’ve never related to something harder.

Taylor Swift paid tribute to her family in 'The Best Day'. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

Taylor Swift's best friend Abigail makes a frequent appearance in 'Fifteen'. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

While a lot of the clips are content we’d definitely beg our parents to delete and burn never to be seen again, Tay is embracing her antics including her carefree dance moves by sharing them with the world and we’re here for it.

The best example of this throwback goodness is ‘The Best Day’ music video, for the song Taylor dedicated to her beloved mum Andrea, brother Austin and dad Scott.

Taylor Swift's webcam selfies are something we've never related to more. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

With a montage of childhood videos of the totally adorable Tay – who had ringlets to die for – the then-budding pop star gave a closer look at her upbringing on a Christmas tree farm.

But it’s the ‘Fifteen’ video we related to most, with a whole reel of photos showing Taylor and Abigail up to the usual awkward teen frolicking; wearing wigs, shoving chopsticks up their noses and wearing massive sunglasses.

Taylor Swift as a youngster was too cute for words. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube

‘Love Story’ and its new lyric video is filled with photos of Taylor with fans at meet and greets over the years, while ‘Hey Stephen’ includes a stunning clip of a young Tay playing her guitar on stage to a crowd of thousands.

Taylor dropped six previously unheard songs ‘from the vault’ on the re-release of ‘Fearless’, including ‘You All Over Me’, ‘Mr Perfectly Fine’, ‘We Were Happy’, ‘That’s When’, ‘Don’t You’ and ‘Bye Bye Baby’.

