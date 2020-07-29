Taylor Swift Shares Original Voice Note And Lyrics Of ‘Cardigan’ When She Began Writing 'Folklore' In April

29 July 2020, 17:29

Taylor Swift wrote 'Folklore' while in quarantine
Taylor Swift wrote 'Folklore' while in quarantine. Picture: PA / Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor Swift started writing the lyrics to new song ‘Cardigan’ in April, and she’s now showing fans a closer look at the process.

Back when Taylor Swift told her Instagram followers there wasn’t “a lot going on at the moment” at the start of lockdown, she was in fact beginning to write her new album, ‘Folklore’.

Taylor Swift Sings About Buying Ex Joe Jonas A Gift For His Baby With Sophie Turner In New Song ‘Invisible String’

Taylor is one of a few fellow pop stars happy to show fans the intricate process behind how she makes her music and she’s now shared on Twitter the very first lyrics of ‘Cardigan’ she sent to songwriter Aaron Dessner on 27 April – cheekily, the same day she told fans she wasn’t up to much!

Taylor Swift captioned this selfie taken on 27 April 'not a lot going on at the moment'
Taylor Swift captioned this selfie taken on 27 April 'not a lot going on at the moment'. Picture: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Retweeting Aaron’s screenshot of their 2am text exchange to her 86.6 million followers, the pop star originally sent a voice note with different lyrics to the version she released.

“Oh my god I’m already writing over one of them,” she first text Aaron after her ‘Folklore’ ideas began flooding her mind.

“This is so exciting I’m freaking out,” she added.

After Aaron replied with a smiley emoji Taylor continued to bombard him with lyrics, as well as a voice memo titled ‘New Recording.’

Taylor Swift surprised fans with the release of 'Folklore'
Taylor Swift surprised fans with the release of 'Folklore'. Picture: Getty

“An idea! Sending lyrics,” she added, following it up with a few verses of what has now become a huge single from the album.

Taylor is now releasing the song and its voice memo as a special edition vinyl and CD through her merchandise website and iTunes.

It’s also since emerged that the day Taylor was writing the fairytale-inspired lyrics, she told fans she had, “not a lot going on at the moment.”

At the time, Swifities thought it was actually an Easter egg she had more content underway from her ‘Lover’ album, but nothing emerged.

It wasn’t until three months later that Taylor dropped ‘Folklore’ on 24 July with just a few hours’ notice.

Alongside ‘Cardigan’, Taylor has also launched an actual cardigan for fans to get their hands on, which she’s already sent to celebrity friends including Jonathan Van Ness, Selena Gomez and bestie Abigail Anderson.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are equally as successful

Gigi Hadid And Sister Bella – Who Is The Richer Sibling?

Ariana Grande could be dropping a 'Sweetener World Tour' film

Ariana Grande 'Sweetener World Tour’ Movie: Everything We Know About The Rumoured Film, From Release Date To Setlist
Stars of The Kissing Booth have been sharing TikToks with fans

All The Kissing Booth Stars’ TikTok Accounts Revealed

Taylor Zakhar Perez plays Marco in The Kissing Booth 2. But what else has she starred in?

Marco From The Kissing Booth 2: What Else Has Taylor Zakhar Perez Been In?

TV & Film

Which guy from The Kissing Booth 2 would you date?

QUIZ: Which Guy From The Kissing Booth 2 Would You Date?

Zayn Malik kicked off his solo career in July 2015

Zayn Malik Fans Celebrate 5 Years Since He Launched His Solo Career

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters