Taylor Swift Features Grandmother's Opera Singing Vocals On Evermore Track 'Marjorie'

Taylor Swift's grandmother credited with backing vocals on 'Marjorie'. Picture: PA/ Wikipedia

Taylor Swift has paid homage to her late grandmother Marjorie with a track of the same name on 'Evermore' which features the opera singer's vocals and it's about the sweetest thing we've ever encountered.

Taylor Swift has revealed the track 'Marjorie' from her second surprise album 'Evermore' is not only about her late musical grandmother, Marjorie, but also features the opera singer's backing vocals.

Taylor, 31, has previously credited her grandmother for inspiring her to pursue music and has now paid homage to her in the most beautiful, if not heartbreaking track.

Fans first noticed Marjorie Finlay was credited for providing 'backing vocals' for the track in the lyric video song's credits and now, Taylor herself has told the story behind how this came to be.

dyk, taylor swift’s first instagram post was of her grandmother, ‘marjorie finlay.’



rather than posting her squad or her unbelievable tours, taytay took some time to welcome her nan to instagram. our little hearts… 🥺💫 pic.twitter.com/BHFagIY85P — 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞 | evermore 🌫 (@tangledwithaug) December 14, 2020

The song addresses her late grandmother and references sweet times they shared together, as well as regretting not finding out more about her life.

Marjorie, who was an opera singer and TV personality, passed away in 2003.

Lyrics from the song include: "I should've asked you questions/ I should've asked you how to be/ Asked you to write it down for me/ Should've kept every grocery store receipt/ 'Cause every scrap of you would be taken from me/ Watched as you signed your name Marjorie."

During a recent interview about her second surprise drop of 2020, Taylor explained:

"My mom found a bunch of her old records, of her singing opera, and I sent them to Aaron (Dessner) and he added them to the song."

"It says ‘if I didn’t know better, I’d think you were singing to me now’ and then you hear her, you hear Marjorie actually sing."

💬 | “My mom found a bunch of her old records, of her singing opera, and I sent them to Aaron and he added them to the song. It says ‘if I didn’t know better, I’d think you were singing to me now’ and then you hear her, you hear Marjorie actually sing” - Taylor on ‘marjorie’ pic.twitter.com/Ac3izVTCpb — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) December 16, 2020

When announcing the record just 12 hours before its release, Taylor included her grandmother's track in her explanation of 'Evermore', saying there's one song, "Starring my grandmother, Marjorie, who still visits me sometimes...if only in my dreams."

Just when we thought Taylor and her music couldn't get any more meaningful and heartfelt, she's gone and topped herself once again.

Excuse us whilst we weep.

