Taylor Swift And Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Just Won A Songwriting Award

13 October 2021, 17:36

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have picked up a win for 'Betty'
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have picked up a win for 'Betty'. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn prove that they're the best songwriting duo as they win big at the BMI Awards in London.

Taylor Swift is no stranger to winning awards but now she's even collecting accolades with her boyfriend!

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old songstress and Joe Alwyn, 30, received a win at the Broadcast Music Inc Awards – an event that honours songwriters and composers within the industry.

Adele's Son Is A Massive Taylor Swift Fan

The talented couple penned a track together for Swift's critically acclaimed eighth studio album, 'Folklore'.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating for five years
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating for five years. Picture: Getty

The loved-up duo has been dating for nearly five years at the time of writing and began to work together musically throughout the lockdown of last year.

Their collaboration led to the fan-favourite track, 'Betty', on Taylor's indie-folk record!

Now, the upbeat acoustic bop has picked up an accolade for 'Most Performed Songs of the Year' at the BMI event – marking Alwyn's first-ever win from the institution.

Fans were quick to congratulate the pair on Twitter, professing that partners who win together stay together!

Alwyn, the star of films from The Favourite to Mary Queen of Scots, featured on Taylor's 'Folklore' album under the pseudonym William Bowery.

Swifties soon deciphered the code and realised that it was actually Taylor's beau that was helping pen tracks such as 'Betty and 'Exile'.

The pop sensation revealed during the Disney+ special, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, that the enigmatic collaborator was, in fact, Joe.

During the feature, Taylor said to her songwriting pal and producer Jack Antonoff: "So, William Bowery is Joe...as we know."

We're so glad this couple have decided to make music together... here's to more collaborations in future?

