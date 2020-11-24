Taylor Swift Announces Surprise ‘Folklore’ Concert on Disney Plus

Taylor Swift and Disney Plus have announced a special mini concert of her latest album ‘Folklore’, which included songs such as 'Peace', 'Cardigan' and 'Invisible String'.

Taylor Swift, like all other artists this year, didn’t get to perform her songs live in one of her many planned concerts but instead she gifted us all her spontaneous eighth album ‘Folklore’ and, proving she’s the queen of surprises, has performed them all in a special studio session for Disney Plus.

Disney Plus announced the Long Pond Studio Sessions on Tuesday, after Taylor recorded an intimate concert of all her songs on ‘Folklore’.

Taylor Swift performed 'Folklore' in a studio session for Disney Plus. Picture: Disney Plus

The one-off mini concert will be on Disney Plus from Wednesday 25 November.

The session was recorded in an adorable cabin in Hudson Valley, which looks like it’s in the middle of nowhere, fitting with the whole free-spirited ‘Folklore’ vibe.

Fans will also get to see Taylor speak with her co-creators about the process of each song and how the new album was a welcome distraction from the coronavirus quarantine period.

She says in the trailer: “There’s something about the complete uncertainty of life. If we’re going to recalibrate everything we should start with what we love the most first.”

Taylor Swift is gifting us a complete session of all her songs on 'Folklore'. Picture: Getty

“It’s an album that allows you to feel your feelings; a product of isolation,” she added.

The surprise announcement comes one day after Taylor posted a picture from the very cabin, which she captioned: “Not a lot going on at the moment.”

We knew she was up to something!

