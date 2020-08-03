Niall Horan Calls Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Album ‘Beautiful’ And Hails Her A ‘Genius’

3 August 2020, 12:49 | Updated: 3 August 2020, 13:00

Niall Horan complimented Taylor Swift on her album, 'Folklore'
Niall Horan complimented Taylor Swift on her album, 'Folklore'. Picture: PA / Getty

Niall Horan is loving Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ album as much as the rest of us.

We’ve had ‘Folklore’ on repeat ever since it dropped, and it sounds like One Direction star Niall Horan has too.

Responding to a fan who asked for the ‘Heartbreak Weather’ singer’s thoughts on Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album, Niall hailed the 30-year-old “a genius.”

Taylor Swift Shares Original Voice Note And Lyrics Of ‘Cardigan’ When She Began Writing 'Folklore' In April

Niall Horan joined Taylor Swift at her London show during her Reputation tour
Niall Horan joined Taylor Swift at her London show during her Reputation tour. Picture: Getty

“Niall have you [been] listening to Folklore yet? What are your thoughts?” One follower quizzed.

“So beautiful,” Niall responded with a red heart, “the lady is a genius.”

Tay’s surprise EP ’Folklore’ surpassed worldwide sales of over 2 million within its first week of release, as well as over half a billion streams.

The singer has also become the first and only female artist in the 21st century to have five Number 1 albums in the UK.

After Niall publicly praised Taylor, fans rushed to ask him what his favourite song from the album is, after ‘Cardigan’, ‘Exile’ and ‘The 1’ became instant hits.

Niall and Taylor are known to be friends, after Taylor brought the One Direction star onto the stage during her Reputation Tour in London in 2018.

The pair performed ‘Slow Hands’ in a surprise duet, and Niall later thanked Taylor with a sweet Instagram photo from their performance calling it 'a fantastic experience to share the stage with you'.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celeb News

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan is dating Amelia Woolley

Who Is Amelia Woolley, Niall Horan’s New Girlfriend? 6 Things You Need To Know

Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley were pictured on a date for the first time

Niall Horan And Girlfriend Amelia Woolley Pictured On Romantic Dinner Date For The First Time
Dylan Sprouse stars in the new Netflix film Banana Split

Netflix’s Banana Split With Dylan Sprouse: Release Date, Trailer, Cast And Plot Revealed

'Work It' will drop on Netflix this month! But what date?

When Is ‘Work It’ Released? Date Of Netflix Film Starring Sabrina Carpenter Revealed

TV & Film

The agents on Selling Sunset only make money through commission

How Much Do Selling Sunset Agents Make Working At The Oppenheim Group?

TV & Film

Demi Lovato is engaged to Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato And Boyfriend Max Ehrich’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters