Niall Horan Calls Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Album ‘Beautiful’ And Hails Her A ‘Genius’

Niall Horan complimented Taylor Swift on her album, 'Folklore'. Picture: PA / Getty

Niall Horan is loving Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ album as much as the rest of us.

We’ve had ‘Folklore’ on repeat ever since it dropped, and it sounds like One Direction star Niall Horan has too.

Responding to a fan who asked for the ‘Heartbreak Weather’ singer’s thoughts on Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album, Niall hailed the 30-year-old “a genius.”

Niall Horan joined Taylor Swift at her London show during her Reputation tour. Picture: Getty

“Niall have you [been] listening to Folklore yet? What are your thoughts?” One follower quizzed.

“So beautiful,” Niall responded with a red heart, “the lady is a genius.”

Tay’s surprise EP ’Folklore’ surpassed worldwide sales of over 2 million within its first week of release, as well as over half a billion streams.

The singer has also become the first and only female artist in the 21st century to have five Number 1 albums in the UK.

So beautiful ❤️. The lady is a genius — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 31, 2020

After Niall publicly praised Taylor, fans rushed to ask him what his favourite song from the album is, after ‘Cardigan’, ‘Exile’ and ‘The 1’ became instant hits.

Niall and Taylor are known to be friends, after Taylor brought the One Direction star onto the stage during her Reputation Tour in London in 2018.

The pair performed ‘Slow Hands’ in a surprise duet, and Niall later thanked Taylor with a sweet Instagram photo from their performance calling it 'a fantastic experience to share the stage with you'.

