Adele got jealous over her son's love for Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

Adele revealed in an interview that her 9-year-old son, Angelo, is obsessed with Taylor Swift and it's too adorable...

Turns out that Adele's son is just as big of a Taylor Swift fan as the rest of us!

The British musical icon revealed in her latest interview that her family are also caught up in the Swifty mania.

Adele took her now-9-year-old son Angelo – that she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki – to the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

The 33-year-old songstress even playfully confessed that she had a pang of jealousy over Angelo's fascination with Miss Swift's discography.

Adele and her 9-year-old son are Swift fans. Picture: Adele/Instgram

Adele sat down with Vogue for a tell-all interview as she graced the magazine's November cover.

She spoke about everything from music, to her love life to her family as she divulged info ahead of her new era – she has been teasing her long-awaited fourth studio album '30' since the beginning of October.

She told the publication about when they attended Taylor's concert: "His jaw dropped. I got really annoyed! I was like, 'Excuse me! This is what I do, you know?'"

Adele and her son attended Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour. Picture: Getty

"He said, 'When we go on tour, should I have a seat next to me with Taylor Swift's name on it for Taylor to come?'"

The mega-star went on to say that her level of fame is lost on her son, "I'm not 'Adele' to him".

Adorably, to Angelo she's just simply 'mum' – the 'Hello' singer told the media outlet about a cute story from his time at school.

Adele's new era is coming. Picture: Getty

"There were a few older girls who chased him around [at school], asking if I was his mom. He was just like, 'I think her name's Adele, yeah. My mom. My mom."

The pop powerhouse is gearing up to her next album cycle, with the lead single from '30' coming out on October 15th – we can't wait to hear 'Easy On Me'!

