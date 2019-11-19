Camila Cabello Regrets Not Having More ‘Crazy Nights’ With Taylor Swift On Reputation Tour

19 November 2019, 16:32

Camila Cabello dished on her tour life with Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello dished on her tour life with Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

Camila Cabello opened up about what it was like going on the Reputation Tour with Taylor Swift, admitting they only partied once.

Camila Cabello revealed she ‘regrets’ not having more fun with Taylor Swift while she opened up for her on her Reputation Tour in 2018.

During an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, she was asked if she had ‘crazy nights’ with the ‘Lover’ singer as she had just turned the US legal drinking age, 21.

Taylor Swift Supported By Celebs Including Halsey And Lily Allen After Scooter Braun & Scott Borchetta ‘Ban’ Her From Singing Old Songs

She said: “I so regret that we didn’t do that more! We did not have enough of those. I think we should have them when we’re all in LA again sometime.

“I would go to Taylor’s dressing room, but we didn’t really go out and party. I think only one time in the middle of the tour.”

Continuing her love for the Cats actress, Camila admitted her favourite song from Taylor's latest album is ‘Afterglow’, saying she listened to it 30 times in a row when it first came out – we relate to that on another level.

The ‘Liar’ singer’s beau, Shawn Mendes, recently remixed Tay's song ‘Lover’ alongside the 29 year old, so it’s no surprise she stans the album.

Of course, Camila also opened up about her boyfriend, saying it was ‘awkward’ at first because neither of them knew how to approach their feelings for each other.

She said: “It was this awkward thing where we liked each other, but we weren’t together. It was just weird. An energy was there from the beginning, but after that song, we didn’t spend much time together.

“Our paths just didn’t cross in that way romantically until we started hanging out again and writing. For me, it just brought it back.”

It’s a good thing their paths crossed again because the ultimate couple goals have the cutest relationship!

Shawn did an Instagram live with John Mayer recently, where his girlfriend joined and he told fans about the time he got jealous over a dancer in her music video.

He said: “I was there, it was all fine then next thing I know she’s doing a dance scene with this guy and he takes his shirt off and he’s super jacked, like shredded.”

Camila was quick to interrupt, saying: “But baby, not jacked like you.”

Obviously Shawmila stans were sent into a meltdown by the comment and we can see why!

