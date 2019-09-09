Camila Cabello's 'Liar' Music Video: Camila Fails Lie Detector Test In Teaser

Camila Cabello takes lie detector test in 'Liar' music video. Picture: Camila Cabello/Instagram

Camila Cabello has previewed her new music video for 'Liar' and the entire teaser revolves around the singer taking a lie detector test!

Camila Cabello, who's been rumoured to be dating Shawn Mendes, has released the teaser for her music video 'Liar' and it has sent Shamila fans crazy.

In the short clip we see Camila answer three questions about herself with the final one being 'Are you in love?' to which she replies, 'no', sending the polygraph test into a frenzy.

Now, let's face it, this clip is for a music video however that hasn't stopped us from fully believing that Shawn and Camila are in love because, why wouldn't we... don't ruin this dream for us... we need this!

Camila recently released two singles, 'Shameless' and 'Liar', with the latter's full music video set to be released soon.

The fans have of course replied to the announcement with excitement for both the music video and the fact she's definitely falling for Shawn. One wrote, 'SHAMELESS BUT NOT SHAWNLESS' and another adding, 'Wow you just confirmed shawmila'.

