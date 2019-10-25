Taylor Swift's Original Song For Cats Tipped For Oscars Nomination

Taylor Swift has written an entirely new song for the Cats live-action movie, which she stars in as Bombalurina.

Taylor Swift teamed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber for a new song for the Cats movie soundtrack, and she’s already being tipped for an Oscar.

The 29 year old’s new tune, 'Beautiful Ghosts' will play over the credits of the movie, but there will also be a snippet of the song in the movie itself, when Judi Dench – starring as Old Deuternonmy – belts it out after singing ‘Memory’.

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline: Their Real Life Love Story

It will also feature in a performance by ballet dancer Francesca Hayward, who stars as Victoria.

Taylor Swift has written a song for the Cats film. Picture: Getty

Composer Andrew said of Taylor’s musical feature: “After Judi sings Memory, she does a 30-second reprise of Beautiful Ghosts.”

He continued to Daily Mail: “I said to Tom [Hooper, director] I really do passionately believe we need a new song – Victoria’s so central to the film that we absolute had to have a song for her.

“I wrote an idea melodically. She [Taylor] asked if she could write the lyrics. She looked at the script – she’d obviously read a bit of [TS] Eliot.”

The composer added: “Tom Hooper saw what she’d written and said bullseye! Or rather cat’s eye. And that was it.”

Taylor then wrote the lyrics there and then, leaving Loyd Webber and the film’s director in awe of her talent.

The new song means the film becomes eligible for best song categories in the academy awards, such as the Oscars.

In a video shared on Twitter, Taylor said: “TS Eliot is such a specific type of writer, using such a specific type of language and imagery, so reading through his work, I really wanted to reflect that."

She then jokingly added: “You can’t write a modern lyric for Cats, so if you can’t get TS Eliot, get TS – I’m here for you.”

In response to the video, many fans were quick to predict an Oscar award for Taylor’s creation, with one person writing: “Taylor can literally win an Oscar, EGOT or Grammys with Beautiful Ghost .. like they literally decided to do it bc they saw the lyrics and were impressed [sic].”

Another said: “The true question is.. can Oscar win Taylor Swift?”

Cats will be out in cinemas 20 December, meaning we don’t have long to wait at all for the star-studded film.

The movie also stars Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, and Jason Derulo to name a few.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On Taylor Swift