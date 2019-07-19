Cats Movie: The Funniest Reactions To The New Trailer Starring Taylor Swift & Jason Derulo

19 July 2019, 10:11

The internet reacts to the Cats trailer
Picture: YouTube/Cats

Fans have had a very mixed reaction to the new Cats movie after the new trailer starring Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and Jason Derulo dropped last night.

The new Cats trailer dropped last night to a huge reaction from fans of both film and music. With Taylor Swift playing Bombalurina and Jason Derulo taking on the role of the Rum Tum Tugger, the movie is set to be a massive hit.

However, fans have had a very mixed reaction to the trailer...

The Cats trailer has had mixed reactions online
Picture: YouTube: Cats Movie

First and foremost, we think you might need to have a watch of the trailer of the Tom Hooper directed movie first:

Comparisons to Mike Myers' 'Cat In A Hat' were up in an instant.

90s classic 'Animorphs' even made an appearance on Twitter.

Anna Kendrick felt relief at her lack of attraction to the cat/human hybrids.

Some were upset at a lack of Jason Derulo's signature intro.

Family Guy's Seth McFarlane used Stewie to say what we were all feeling.

Somehow, even the Teletubbies were brought up in conversation.

Pure confusion was a common reaction on Twitter.

And the words 'drug induced nightmare' will now stick with us forever.

