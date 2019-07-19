Cats Movie: The Funniest Reactions To The New Trailer Starring Taylor Swift & Jason Derulo

The internet reacts to the Cats trailer. Picture: YouTube/Cats

Fans have had a very mixed reaction to the new Cats movie after the new trailer starring Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and Jason Derulo dropped last night.

The new Cats trailer dropped last night to a huge reaction from fans of both film and music. With Taylor Swift playing Bombalurina and Jason Derulo taking on the role of the Rum Tum Tugger, the movie is set to be a massive hit.

However, fans have had a very mixed reaction to the trailer...

The Cats trailer has had mixed reactions online. Picture: YouTube: Cats Movie

First and foremost, we think you might need to have a watch of the trailer of the Tom Hooper directed movie first:

The following reasons alone we need to see the #CatsMovie now:

1. @taylorswift13... as a cat, wearing kitten heels 👠

2. @jasonderulo and his cat dance moves 😻pic.twitter.com/9SM196mBnG — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) July 19, 2019

Comparisons to Mike Myers' 'Cat In A Hat' were up in an instant.

James Corden in #CatsMovie is Cat in the Hat’s tethered pic.twitter.com/VTCMgRR0C7 — scandalous🔮✨ (@browniebbyblues) July 19, 2019

90s classic 'Animorphs' even made an appearance on Twitter.

omg the cats trailer looks like a bunch of half-baked animorphs. pic.twitter.com/cvAC6Nd2oz — Kirsten (@KirstenS) July 18, 2019

Anna Kendrick felt relief at her lack of attraction to the cat/human hybrids.

My favorite thing about the #Cats trailer is that it didn’t awaken anything (new) in me, sexually. So. Phew. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) July 19, 2019

Some were upset at a lack of Jason Derulo's signature intro.

Really disappointed the Cats trailer didn’t start off with 🎶JAsoN DeRuuLo🎶 — Max Shepardson (@shaxmep) July 18, 2019

Family Guy's Seth McFarlane used Stewie to say what we were all feeling.

Stewie just saw the “Cats” trailer. pic.twitter.com/vNuYqa1TLl — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) July 19, 2019

Somehow, even the Teletubbies were brought up in conversation.

TELL ME WHY CAT JUDI DENCH LOOKS LIKE ITS BEEN EDITED THE SAME WAY AS THE SUN FROM THE TELETUBBIES pic.twitter.com/VcUl4zUDcP — abbie (@gyllenhIs) July 18, 2019

Pure confusion was a common reaction on Twitter.

I DONT KNOW HOW TO FEEL ABOUT ANY OF THIS #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/MxLdObyeEd — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 18, 2019

And the words 'drug induced nightmare' will now stick with us forever.

