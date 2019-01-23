WATCH: Taylor Swift Freaks Out At The Snow In London While Filming For Cats

Taylor Swift revealed her Cats character while filming in London. Picture: Instagram

Taylor Swift is in the UK filming for the upcoming Cats movie… and she was buzzing about last night’s snow!

Prepare to freak out – Taylor Swift is in the UK filming for Cats the movie… and she was super excited to see the snow over London last night.

Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Have Reunited Publicly With A New Member To The Squad

Taylor posted a photo of her outside her trailer with a sign reading ‘Bombalurina’, the name of her character.

Taylor Swift shared a photo of her trailer. Picture: Instagram

She also shared a video of her galloping through the snow, revelling in the sudden change in the London weather.

She told fans, “So I'm on set for Cats and it is fully snowing.”

Cats creator Andrew Lloyd-Webber announced that Taylor would be taking part in the movie back in September, but her role as Bombalurina was a secret until recently.

Bombalurina is a flirtatious red female cat with a white chest and black markings, and she has several solo songs in the musical version of Cats.

Taylor isn’t the only big name taking part in the movie adaptation – Jennifer Hudson will be starring as Grizabella and Idris Elba will be taking on the role of Macavity.

We can't wait to see it!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Taylor Swift News