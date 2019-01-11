Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Have Reunited Publicly With A New Member To The Squad

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have reunited for the first time publicly since May 2018. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Besties Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have reunited with a surprise addition.... none other than Pete Davidson's ex-girlfriend!

On Thursday Taylor Swift shared a sweet photo with longtime best friend Selena Gomez and new pal Cazzie David - who just happens to be Pete Davidson's ex - to Instagram.

Captioned “20wineteen” the trio seemed to be enjoying each other’s company over a glass of wine.

The original gals' last public appearance was on stage early last year on the Reputation Stadium Tour where Selena gave an emotional tribute to her pal telling the audience:

“She’s been my best friend for 12 years, almost 13. And the reason she has stayed one of my best friends is because this person has never judged a single decision I’ve made.

“She’s encouraged me when I have nothing to be encouraged about. I don’t know if I’d be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family, because you’ve changed my life,” she added.

Although the pair have crazy busy schedules it doesn’t stop them gushing over each other. Last summer, even though they were on opposite sides of the country, Swift baked her bestie a birthday cake.

The pop star captioned the image of the pink cake which read “Gomez or go home” with “Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend’s bday?”

Best friend goals!

The new addition and actress also uploaded a funny captioned snap of herself with Taylor and Este Haim writing: “Had a meet and greet for my fans last night. I love u all.”

Cazzie dated Pete Davidson for roughly two years before his short-lived relationship with Ariana Grande.

Taylor switched comments off on her post and we wonder why.

