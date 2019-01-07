Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Kept Their Distance At The 2019 Golden Globes

Taylor Swift turned up to the 2019 Golden Globes to present an award but her and actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn stayed out of each other's way at the show to keep their famously private relationship that way.

Taylor Swift surprised everyone by rocking up to the 2019 Golden Globes award to present the award for Best Original Song alongside Idris Elba, but her and boyfriend Joe Alwyn stayed away from each other throughout the ceremony, in their typically private style.

Taylor Swift turned up to the 2019 Golden Globes to present an award with Idris Elba. Picture: PA

Londoner Joe Alwyn was at the ceremony for his role in the new period comedy The Favourite which he stars in alongside Emma Stone, Olivia Coleman and Rachel Weisz and took to the red carpet alone, with Taylor doing the same when she reportedly arriving mid-way through the show for her presenting job.

Taylor Swift is not sitting in the ballroom with Joe Alwyn. He's at a table next to Nicholas Hoult and other stars from "The Favourite." She presented, and that's it. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 7, 2019

The couple have been famously private about their relationship, keeping it out of the public eye and shutting down interview questions about their romance, but are said to have 'not left each other's side' once in the privacy of the after party, who they spent with Joe's co-star Emma Stone.

Taylor Swift sighting: At 9pm, she was brought through a side entrance to the Fox party. Her security guards escorted her directly to a booth in the back, where she met her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. She joined him and Emma Stone, who was flanked by her bf, "SNL" writer Dave McCary. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 7, 2019

Tay Tay took to social media to promote her bf's new film, calling it 'absolutely phenomenal' and sharing a montage of Joe's best snippets from the film, which saw Olivia Coleman scoop up the award for Best Actress, so although they might not be walking that red carpet together, they're most definitely stronger than ever.

