Camila Cabello Leaves Thirsty Comments During Shawn Mendes’ Instagram Live With John Mayer

18 November 2019, 17:33

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are ultimate relationship goals
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are ultimate relationship goals. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Camila Cabello tuned into Shawn Mendes’ Instagram Live and gushed about her boyfriend in the comments.

Camila Cabello has proven to be the ultimate girlfriend after thirsting over her boyfriend, Shawn MendesInstagram live with John Mayer.

Fans were quick to notice the ‘Liar’ singer’s input in the comments, where she made her feelings for her beau very clear.

She wrote: “That’s my boyfriend I LOVE HIM,” and “Guys finish already so Shawn can take me on a DATE.”

Shawn Mendes Reacts To Pitch Perfect's Adam Devine After He Trolled Kissing Photo

The 22-year-old ‘Señorita’ hitmaker eventually joined the Instagram live, while John spoke about her newest single, ‘Living Proof’, before Shawn chimed in saying, “I’ve heard it, it’s phenomenal.”

Their support for each other is too cute and fans agree, with one writing: “Like we didn’t already know he gets to hear all her songs first as always! He always got special treatment!”

Shawn then explained how he got jealous over a dancer in his girlfriend’s music video.

He said: “I was there, it was all fine then next thing I know she’s doing a dance scene with this guy and he takes his shirt off and he’s super jacket, like shredded.”

Camila was quick to interrupt, saying: “But baby not jacked like you,” and obviously Shawmila stans were sent into a meltdown.

One wrote: “Oh my God I’m tearing up this is the cutest s*** I’ve ever seen.”

“I’m crying at all the flirting. This is even better than anything we’ve ever had before,” added another.

The lovebirds also recently got tatted together, proving they are ultimate bae goals.

Getting inked by Kane Navasard, tattoo artist to the stars, Camila got her first ever tattoo which reads ‘it’s a mystery’, a reference from the film Shakespeare In Love.

The ‘In My Blood’ singer is no stranger to ink and added to his collection with an ‘A’ behind his ear, for his younger sister, Aaliyah.

> Grab Our App For All Of The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

Latest Camila Cabello News

See more Latest Camila Cabello News

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship timeline

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The 'Señorita' Singers' Friendship Turned Romance

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes takes Camila Cabello for her first tattoo

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Get Tattoos Together During Adorable Date Night

Shawn Mendes

Adam Devine joked with Shawn Mendes after his PDA with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes Reacts To Pitch Perfect's Adam Devine After He Trolled Kissing Photo

Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello's new album 'Romance'

Camila Cabello's Second Album 'Romance': Release Date, Tracklist & Collaboraters
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's date night is the cutest

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Date Night At A Basketball Match Is Couple Goals

Shawn Mendes

More News

See more More News

The five star hotel is a short drive away from the camp

Where Do I’m A Celebrity Contestants Stay After They Leave The Jungle? A Look Into The Five-Star Luxury Hotel

I'm A Celebrity

Ariana Grande had to cancel a concert after falling ill

Ariana Grande Receives The Cutest Messages From Her Fans After Cancelling A Show Due To Sickness

Ariana Grande

All the Glastonbury 2020 line-up rumours

Glastonbury Festival 2020: Confirmed Artists And All The Rumours – Including Taylor Swift And The 1975

Features

The rumoured Celebs Go Dating includes a Spice Girl and Love Islander

Celebs Go Dating Rumoured Line-Up: Spice Girl Mel B, Love Island's Amy Hart & Ex TOWIE Star Amy Childs

TV & Film

Harry Styles has appeared on SNL five times

Harry Styles' Best Saturday Night Live Moments After He Shades Zayn Malik And Debuts 'Watermelon Sugar'

Harry Styles