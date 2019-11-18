Camila Cabello Leaves Thirsty Comments During Shawn Mendes’ Instagram Live With John Mayer

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are ultimate relationship goals. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Camila Cabello tuned into Shawn Mendes’ Instagram Live and gushed about her boyfriend in the comments.

Camila Cabello has proven to be the ultimate girlfriend after thirsting over her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes’ Instagram live with John Mayer.

Fans were quick to notice the ‘Liar’ singer’s input in the comments, where she made her feelings for her beau very clear.

She wrote: “That’s my boyfriend I LOVE HIM,” and “Guys finish already so Shawn can take me on a DATE.”

Shawn Mendes Reacts To Pitch Perfect's Adam Devine After He Trolled Kissing Photo

The 22-year-old ‘Señorita’ hitmaker eventually joined the Instagram live, while John spoke about her newest single, ‘Living Proof’, before Shawn chimed in saying, “I’ve heard it, it’s phenomenal.”

Their support for each other is too cute and fans agree, with one writing: “Like we didn’t already know he gets to hear all her songs first as always! He always got special treatment!”

Shawn then explained how he got jealous over a dancer in his girlfriend’s music video.

He said: “I was there, it was all fine then next thing I know she’s doing a dance scene with this guy and he takes his shirt off and he’s super jacket, like shredded.”

Camila's comments on their live! Haha we seriously adore these two pic.twitter.com/BjpgTQrJt8 — Shawn Mendes Updates (@DailyMendesLife) November 18, 2019

Camila was quick to interrupt, saying: “But baby not jacked like you,” and obviously Shawmila stans were sent into a meltdown.

One wrote: “Oh my God I’m tearing up this is the cutest s*** I’ve ever seen.”

“I’m crying at all the flirting. This is even better than anything we’ve ever had before,” added another.

“Baby but not jacked like you!” Shawn getting jealous over a dancer and Camila reassuring him is the cutest shit I’ve ever seen 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/2koog8AxM2 — Luka (@shawmila_cuties) November 18, 2019

The lovebirds also recently got tatted together, proving they are ultimate bae goals.

Getting inked by Kane Navasard, tattoo artist to the stars, Camila got her first ever tattoo which reads ‘it’s a mystery’, a reference from the film Shakespeare In Love.

The ‘In My Blood’ singer is no stranger to ink and added to his collection with an ‘A’ behind his ear, for his younger sister, Aaliyah.

